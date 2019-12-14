The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team hammered St. Cloud Apollo in the first half of the team’s matchup at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic hosted by Hopkins High School on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Bluejackets scored the first 9 points of the contest, built the lead to 17-6 in the first four minutes, and took a 53-28 lead at halftime over a St. Cloud Apollo team that was ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.
“We were finding people, making adjustments, talking on the defensive end,” coach Mike McDonald said. “The second half? Totally different story.”
And that second half was a tragic tale for C-I, which surrendered 71 points in that period, resulting in a 99-82 loss to the Eagles.
“This should be a good test of dealing with adversity,” McDonald said. “We had to deal with [adversity], get through it, and then take command of the game again. I was a little disappointed with fact that we didn’t. They made a run, but I was more disappointed with the fact that we didn’t settle down and take command of the game again.”
The adversity came quickly in the second half, as St. Cloud Apollo cut the Bluejackets’ lead to single digits in the first six minutes, then forged a 61-61 tie with 10:56 still to play. Cambridge-Isanti struggled to make shots when it was not giving up turnovers that allowed the Eagles to race down the court for easy baskets.
Meanwhile the Eagles made 3-pointers, dunks, and just about every shot they took in the second half.
“We struggled at both ends of the floor,” McDonald said. “On defense we didn’t rotate well or communicate. Offensively we had way too many weak turnovers that gave them the ball in space, and it gave them momentum.
“And when they got momentum, it was hard to stop. We tried to right the ship, but we couldn’t.”
Apollo raced to a 79-63 lead with 7:46 left on the clock, and C-I never was able to get within single digits after that.
The state-ranked Eagles are a talented team with height the Bluejackets could not match. Thomas Diew, who stands 6-7, scored 20 points for Apollo, while 6-3 Chang Hoth scored 23 and 6-7 Puoch Dobuol netted 12 in just 16 minutes.
“[Dobuol] didn’t play in the first half, and he’s a difference-maker,” McDonald said. “But I thought there were times where we were in awe of them instead of working hard, making plays, and just playing better.”
The second-half disaster marred an impressive performance by Cambridge-Isanti senior Henry Abraham, who scored 32 points in the first half and finished with 47. Fellow senior Micah Ladd added 20, but the rest of the Bluejackets combined for 15 points.
“It’s a long season – this was just our second game of 26,” McDonald said. “We need to have a good week of practice, and we’re looking forward to playing Chanhassen this weekend.”
Cambridge-Isanti opened its schedule with a 77-56 victory at Coon Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Abraham finished with 34 points in that victory while Ladd scored 15 and Ryan Cox made four 3-pointers for 12 points.
