The Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey team made its Senior Night a night to remember by knocking off St. Francis/North Branch 4-1 at the Isanti Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 24.
The Bluejackets scored at least one goal in all three periods and got solid goaltending from Jordan Millem to claim the win, which kept them alive for a shot at sharing the Mississippi 8 Conference title with Chisago Lakes.
After a pregame salute to the seniors on both teams, Cambridge-Isanti got the only goal of the first period when Ashton Parnell scored at the 12:46 mark. The Bluejackets doubled their advantage when Kayla Caswell found the back of the net at 8:16 of the second period.
A goal by Marissa Miller of St. Francis/North Branch just 2:08 into the final period made it a one-goal game, but Cambridge-Isanti pulled away late thanks to goals by Jenna Hari at 14:43 and by Chloe Nelson just 51 seconds later.
That was more than enough offense thanks to Millem, who stopped all but one of the 20 shots she faced. Laura Boersma of St. Francis/North Branch kept her team in the game by making 46 saves.
Cambridge-Isanti began last week with a 6-1 win over Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 21, a contest that featured a pair of goals by Nelson and 26 saves by Millem.
Those two wins set up a critical rematch with Chisago Lakes on Monday, Jan. 27, that essentially determined the league champ. The Bluejackets saw their chance for a co-championship dashed in a 5-1 loss to the Wildcats.
Sami Olson scored the lone C-I goal in the loss, while Millem had 23 saves.
Meanwhile St. Francis/North Branch suffered through a tough week that included a 6-3 loss to Northern Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and a 4-1 loss at River Lakes one day after the setback at Cambridge-Isanti.
Brooke Stearns scored twice for St. Francis/North Branch against Northern Lakes, while Miller had her teams’ other goal. Abygail Spitzer scored the lone goal at River Lakes, while Boersma finished that contest with 34 saves.
