Another week, another big challenge for the Cambridge-Isanti football team.
The Bluejackets faced another state-ranked football team – their third in five games this season – when Andover invaded George Larson Field on Friday, Nov. 6. And while C-I stayed even with the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A for more than a quarter, the Bluejackets eventually lost to the Huskies by a 43-6 margin.
“That’s a good football team with some nice athletes,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Shane Weibel said of Andover. “And they played well. They’re ranked among the best teams in the metro for a reason.”
The Bluejackets played Andover even in a scoreless first quarter, but special teams hampered them in the second period. A long punt return for the Huskies set up a touchdown at 7:31 of the quarter, and after a short punt by C-I gave Andover the ball at the 34, the Huskies scored on the very next play.
Late in the quarter the Bluejackets were again forced to punt, and this time Andover’s Andrew Schumacher returned the punt 45 yards to make the score 21-0 with 3:18 left before halftime.
“What did I tell the kids [at halftime]? Just keep playing,” Weibel said. “There’s nothing you can do about what has happened. We had some turnovers go our way in the first quarter, but we couldn’t capitalize. That’s a team that is having success because it has a very good defense.”
Cambridge-Isanti did not quit, instead taking the second-half kickoff and driving down the field for a touchdown as senior quarterback Connor Braaten scored on an 8-yard run with 4:45 on the clock.
But Andover used a 64-yard touchdown pass from Connor Develice to Ethan Guerra to get those points back less than two minutes later.
“We had just gotten a gasp of air, and then that happens,” Weibel said. “It took the wind right out of us.”
Andover scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, and what little life remained on the Cambridge-Isanti sideline was snuffed out when junior Braden Jones suffered a leg injury returning the ensuing kickoff and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
“There’s really nothing we could do about the injury – it’s football, and that happens,” Weibel said. “The kids were pretty upset, and that’s understandable. We just tried to calm everyone down and get them ready to play, because we still had 10 more minutes. There’s nothing else you can do.”
Statistically, Braaten led the offense by completing 11-of-24 passes for 104 yards. His favorite target was junior Logan Henderson, who caught five of those passes for 58 yards, while Jones added four catches for 40 yards before his injury.
Senior Gaven Ziebarth led the rushing attack by running for 107 yards on 28 attempts.
Defensively, senior Rodrigo Mork topped the Bluejackets with 5.5 tackles, while junior Adam Hamed added five stops.
Before the game, Cambridge-Isanti honored the seniors on the roster for their dedication and leadership this season. That leadership has been tested by a difficult schedule that included three games against state-ranked teams – Hutchinson is the top-ranked team in Class 4A, while Waseca is ranked fifth in Class 3A – not to mention a number of last-moment schedule changes.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” Weibel said. “They’ve worked really, really hard, and they’ve really bought into what we’re doing here. They’re great leaders. I can’t ask much more from these guys.”
Cambridge-Isanti was the lone local team to play last week as Braham, North Branch and Rush City had their games canceled.
