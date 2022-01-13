The Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team had two chances to make a big splash in state wrestling circles last week.
And while the Bluejackets fell just a bit short – losing a home dual to Princeton on Friday, Jan. 7, then finishing fourth in the Bluejacket Invitational the following day – coach Neil Jennissen found plenty of positives moving forward.
“I thought we wrestled a little flat – I think we had a little more in us,” Jennissen said. “We missed some opportunities, but there still is a lot of season. We’ve got room to improve, but we’re a young team, so we can do that.”
Cambridge-Isanti placed third in the eight-team Bluejacket Invitational with 123.5 points, just 2 behind second-place Brainerd. St. Peter won the event with 157 points.
The Bluejackets had two individual champs in sophomore Leo Edblad at 113 pounds and junior Treytin Byers at 170.
Edblad, who is ranked second in Class 3A at 113, collected three pins to reach the final, where he faced Easton Dircks of Brainerd, who is ranked third in the state in Class 3A. There was no scoring in the first period of that bout, and Edblad did not allow an escape in the second.
“I knew it was going to be a close match,” Edblad said. “I knew I had to ride him out [in the second period] because I would get my chance to score in the third.
“I knew I had to keep a clear head in the second period to stay on top. I tried to control his wrists so he couldn’t get anything started against me.”
When Edblad collected an escape early in the third period, he was able to hang on and claim a 1-0 victory.
“I just tried to control his wrists and keep him off my legs,” said Edblad, who was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler for his performance. “Getting the award really made me feel good about my day.”
Byers had a more comfortable route to the top of the podium, earning three pins before knocking off Cole Filand of St. Peter by a 6-2 score in the finals.
“He was really strong mentally, and I liked that about him,” Jennissen said. “He was very aggressive and went after everyone hard. He did a very nice job.”
The Bluejackets also saw junior Carter Wothe finish second at 120 and had two third-place finishers in sophomore Cal Droubie at 106 and senior Scott Simpson at 220. C-I also had three wrestlers place fourth in junior Blaine Wald at 120, senior Sam Rodriguez at 132, and eighth grader Shawn Henderson at 195.
Among those who finished fifth were sophomore James Peterson at 132, sophomore Maverick Henderson at 145, freshman Jacob Henderson at 152, sophomore Greg Schermer at 160, junior Darren Spencer at 182, and freshman Deke Scott at 285.
Junior Caleb Sachs earned sixth at 138.
One night earlier the Bluejackets hosted Princeton in a much-anticipated showdown between two of the better teams in the Mississippi 8.
That match turned into a battle of “runs,” and the Tigers used a 24-point run to eke out a 37-36 victory.
“We knew it was going to be a tight dual,” Jennissen said. “It boiled down to a couple of matches that went Princeton’s way. Credit to them: Their stars did what they had to do. Our kids were pretty steady, but we just didn’t wrestle well enough.”
The match began with a pin by Princeton at 106, followed by a forfeit win by Droubie and back-to-back pins by Edblad at 120 and Wothe at 126 that gave C-I an 18-6 lead.
But the Tigers responded with that decisive run, which included two pins and a technical fall spread over five straight matches, to build a 30-18 lead.
Byers stopped the streak with a pin at 170, but Princeton took the next two matches. And that was enough, even though freshman Josh Oesi-Dankwah claimed a forfeit at 220 and Simpson earned a pin at 285 to close out the match.
“We had a number of kids who were out of practice this week because of illness, so I wish we could have been healthy,” Jennissen said. “But I liked our kids’ mind-set. We just didn’t get what we wanted.”
