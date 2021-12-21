The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team continued its strong start to this season with a 140.425-128.025 home victory over Becker on Thursday, Dec. 16.
It was another impressive performance by a roster filled largely with underclassmen.
“Our girls have done a great job,” coach Wendy Rooney said. “I don’t want to say they are over-performing, because they are not doing anything they are not capable of. But we have so many new competitors who are competing varsity for the first time – and that doesn’t seem to faze them.
“They’re doing a good job of absorbing the things we talk about in practice, then applying them.”
Against Becker, the Bluejackets swept at least the top three spots in three of the four events. Senior Laci Leverty won two events, leading a sweep of the floor exercise (9.15) and bars (9.225) while placing second on the beam (9.05) and vault (9.3) to win the all-around with a 36.575 score.
Junior Alison Barber won the beam with a 9.05 mark and was third on the floor (8.925), while freshman Abby Kryzer was second on the floor (8.975) and bars (9.075) while taking third in the vault (8.85) and beam (8.55) to place second in the all-around (35.45).
Eighth grader Aubrey Wilson was third on the bars (8.65).
“I was really proud of some girls who we called up to varsity – they really stepped up,” Rooney said. “Abby Donnay on beam did a great job; Julia Henderson on floor did the best routine she has had all season.
“It’s never good to have girls who are sick or hurt, but it’s really fun when you have girls rise up and meet a challenge.”
Donnay placed fourth on the beam with an 8.375 score, while Henderson posted an 8.325 mark on the floor.
“It’s definitely exciting because I know they are capable of more,” Rooney said of the entire roster. “We had a couple of girls who did not compete in all of their events, so there’s improvement to be had.
“The girls have done really well so far, but they are capable of so much more. We have a couple of weeks ahead that are just practice, so we are looking to add some difficulty to some routines.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti suffered a pair of home losses last week, starting with a 94-52 decision against Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Sophomore John Troolin led the team with 12 points, while senior Braden Jones added 10.
Three days later Jones scored 24 points, but it was not enough for the Bluejackets to avoid an 84-60 loss to Blaine.
North Branch improved to 4-1 on the season with two wins in as many days last week. The Vikings traveled to Cloquet and beat the Lumberjacks 68-59 as senior Trevor Johnson led four players in double figures with 25 points. Junior Carson Klein finished with 14 while seniors Logan Murphy and Adam Rehm added 12 and 11, respectively.
The next evening the Vikings whipped Hill-Murray 88-63 as Rehm scored 26 points while Johnson added 12.
Rush City remained unbeaten at 4-0 on the season by beating Mora 66-54 on Tuesday, Dec. 14, before knocking off North Lakes Academy 79-50 two nights later.
Senior Austin Kirchberg led the Tigers against NLA by scoring 22 points thanks to seven 3-pointers, while senior Ty Stepp finished with 13 and junior Christian Metz added 10 points and six steals.
Braham won its only game last week, beating St. John’s Prep 52-48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti won its only game last week, crushing Princeton 63-16 on Friday, Dec. 17. Senior Mikayla Aumer led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals, while junior Evelyn Wiltrout added 14 points and nine boards.
Nine different players scored points for the Bluejackets in the win.
North Branch opened last week with a 48-40 win at Rush City on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Senior Paige Peaslee led the Vikings with 20 points, while junior Chloe Lattimore and freshman Ella Kuhlman added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Two nights later the Vikings dropped a 62-20 decision at Monticello despite 7 points by Kuhlman. Then North Branch was on the short end of a 58-31 home loss to Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18, despite 12 points and nine rebounds by Peaslee.
Braham is now 4-3 on the season after rebounding from a 50-48 loss at Mora on Monday, Dec. 13, by whipping Wrenshall 67-25 the following evening.
Rush City saw its record fall to 0-6 on the season when, after losing to North Branch, the Tigers fell at Mora by a 43-32 score on Friday, Dec. 17.
Cambridge Christian dropped a 37-22 decision to Chisago Lakes Baptist on Monday, Dec. 13. Sophomore Kaaler Hoyez led the Warriors with 8 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti claimed the Rusty Skate Trophy by trouncing Princeton 6-0 on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Senior Wyatt Lindell and junior Kaden Schibilla scored for the Bluejackets in the first period, and senior Jake Brown scored just 22 seconds into the second period.
C-I then pulled away with three goals in the final period, with sophomore Seth Terhell and senior Jaxon Jones notching goals just 45 seconds apart before Brown closed the scoring with his second goal of the night.
Freshman Jaxon Sibell notched the first shutout of his high school career by stopping all 31 shots he faced.
“This was a good overall team win,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Jarad Ziebarth said. “Our seniors did a nice job of setting the tone for the team coming into the game. And what more can you say about the freshman shutting the door and getting the shutout?”
Northern Edge lost its only game last week, a 5-1 decision at Pine City on Thursday, Dec. 16. Senior Alex Langevin scored the only goal for Northern Edge, while senior Luke Opdahl finished with 24 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars dropped a pair of contests last week and have now lost their last seven contests in a row.
The Stars suffered a painful 2-1 overtime loss at Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 16. Freshman Alayna Szafranski scored at 8:40 of the second period to give her team a lead, but Buffalo tied the game with a power-play goal roughly five minutes later.
Buffalo then scored a short-handed goal at 6:29 of the extra period to steal the victory despite 27 saves by Northern Tier Stars goaltender Meghan Gibb.
Two days later the Stars lost at Dodge County by a 7-0 margin, with Gibb credited for stopping 32 shots.
WRESTLING
Cambridge-Isanti finished 32nd as a team at the highly competitive Minnesota Christmas tournament hosted by Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Sophomore Leo Edblad finished fourth at 113 pounds at the tournament, which featured 36 teams, including many of the top-ranked teams in the state.
North Branch placed eighth at the Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 17, while Rush City/Braham finished 11th among 14 teams at that tournament.
The Vikings had a pair of individual champions at the event as freshman Evan Pommier won the title at 113 while senior Ashton LaBelle won at 170.
Other top finishers for North Branch were freshman Jack Baker, who placed third at 106, and junior Tanner Cumming, who was sixth at 182.
The top individual performance for the Tigers was at 160, where sophomore Jesse Eklund was fourth. Other strong performers for Rush City/Braham include sophomore Isaak Coolidge, who was fifth at 132; sophomore Kellen Gorman, who placed seventh at 138; and seventh grader Emerson Umbreit, who took eighth at 106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.