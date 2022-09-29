A Mississippi 8 girls soccer conference clash on Thursday, Sept. 22 pitted the North Branch Vikings and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, and the Bluejackets were able to reign victorious after a 2-0 win on their home turf.

Cambridge-Isanti put together one of its most complete games thus far on the season in knocking off North Branch, said Bluejackets head coach Tyler Hayft.

Load comments