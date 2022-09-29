A Mississippi 8 girls soccer conference clash on Thursday, Sept. 22 pitted the North Branch Vikings and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, and the Bluejackets were able to reign victorious after a 2-0 win on their home turf.
Cambridge-Isanti put together one of its most complete games thus far on the season in knocking off North Branch, said Bluejackets head coach Tyler Hayft.
“They were a tough team, but that was the best game of soccer our girls have played yet this year, and we are still looking up for better,” he said.
The Bluejackets got on the board in the contest thanks to a Mariah Martin goal to give her team the 1-0 lead.
Though the lead held into the half, Cambridge-Isanti had ample opportunities to add to the lead, said Hayft.
“We controlled the game pretty well, we scored early on, which helped, but we had chances left and right where if we had been more clinical, we could have really put the game to bed,” he said.
Returning from halftime, the Bluejackets continued to direct the play while limiting the Vikings’ chances.
Cambridge-Isanti doubled its lead after Alexis Davis found the back of the net, while the defense held North Branch at arms’ length for the shutout victory.
“Everybody did their job perfectly. There was nothing to complain about,” said Hayft.
The Bluejackets moved to 5-6 overall on the season, 3-3 in the Mississippi 8, dropping North Branch to 3-8, 1-4 in the league.
BRAHAM
Bombers cross country
The Braham cross country team competed at the Pierz Rey Zimney Stampede on Friday, Sept 19, at the Pierz Golf Course.
Junior Ben White led the Bomber boys, finishing 63rd overall with a time of 20:07.10. Junior Isaak Coolidge finished 73rd with a solid time of 20:21.50.
On the girls side, sophomore Ava Johnson finished 61st overall with a time of 23:55.70. Senior Alison Shockman finished with a time of 26:35.30.
Bombers volleyball
After suffering losses on Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Mille Lacs and Thursday, Sept. 22, at Pine City, the Bombers volleyball team impressed in the Northland tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, rattling off four straight wins.
The victories over Northland, Ogilvie (twice), and Laporte improved the Bombers’ overall record to 6-4 on the season.
Senior Ashlynn Giffrow led to team during its outstanding weekend at the tournament.
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors soccer
The Warriors fought hard against Prior Lake Christian, tying in a 4-4 contest on Thursday, Sept. 22, at home.
After trailing 2-1 at halftime, Cambridge Christian came charging back with three second-half goals to earn the tie.
The Warriors had Austin Baas score a pair, while Joe St. George and Reece Bourke each found the back of the net once in the stalemate.
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys soccer
Cambridge-Isanti knocked off the Zimmerman Thunder by a 3-2 margin on Saturday, Sept. 22, on the road.
Scoring two goals in the first half, the Bluejackets took a 2-1 halftime advantage. The Bluejackets and Thunder traded goals in the second half, with Cambridge-Isanti coming out on top.
The Bluejackets saw Colin Rouse pace the team with two goals as he was aided by Josh Foley, who added a goal in the victory. Goalkeeper Adam Stebbins earned the win in net with two saves.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 2-7 with the win.
Bluejackets volleyball
The Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team fell to the Monticello Magic by a 3-1 tally on Thursday, Sept. 22, on the road.
After splitting the first two sets, the Magic went on to outscore the Bluejackets 50-23 over the next two games to take the match.
Cambridge-Isanti now sits at 6-6 on the year, 2-2 in the Mississippi 8.
Bluejackets cross country
The Cambridge-Isanti cross country teams took on the Rocori Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the River Oaks Golf Course in Cold Spring.
The Bluejackets took home fifth in the meet for boys, claiming seventh for girls.
Hunter Jacobson led Cambridge-Isanti with a 17:33 in the meet, placing him 13th. Jacobson was followed by Jonas Kennedy, one spot behind him, via his 17:34.
For the girls, Kenna Sjoberg earned ninth in the meet after a sub-20 minute finish at 19:58. Kendyl Izzo finished next for Cambridge-Isanti after her 21:25.
Bluejackets girls tennis
The Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis team swept the Princeton Tigers, 7-0 on Thursday, Sept. 22, on the road.
Evie Porta, Ava Lowman and Erin Baker won on the singles side while the doubles were led by Leslie Bleess and Isabelle Sullivan to sweep the unit.
The Bluejackets next competed on Saturday, Sept. 24, falling to both Elk River and Simley on the Elk’s court.
Simley won 4-3, while Elk River powered to a 7-0 sweep.
Against the Spartans, the doubles pairings of Leslie Bleess with Isabelle Sullivan, Hannah Bingham and Lyla Hajek followed by Ainsley Doom and Anya Lowman all claimed victories for the Bluejackets.
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings volleyball
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the North Branch Vikings volleyball team traveled to Duluth Denfeld and came away with a 3-0 victory.
It was an impressive victory against a team North Branch may meet down the road during sections.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Vikings suffered a tough defeat to a very talented Rush City Tigers team. The Vikings couldn’t find any momentum as the Tigers handled them decisively in straight sets.
Vikings boys soccer
On Monday Sept. 19, the Vikings boys soccer team edged Becker by a score of 2-1.
Junior Drew Detzler opened the scoring by converting a free kick to put the Vikings up 1-0. Becker tied the game up a few minutes later.
The two teams remained knotted up at one, until Detzler scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Vikings dropped a tough road game against Cambridge-Isanti by a score of 3-2. Cambridge-Isanti scored two second half-goals that proved to be the difference.
Junior Drew Detzler scored the first Vikings goal on a free kick in the first half. Junior Carson Weber scored off a corner kick late in the game to pull the Vikings within one goal, but the Bluejackets were able to hang on for the win.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Vikings traveled to Delano and suffered a 6-1 loss to a very talented Tigers squad.
The lone goal for the Vikings was scored by freshman Jacob Edmonds.
Vikings girls soccer
On Monday, Sept. 19, the North Branch Vikings girls soccer team kicked off homecoming week with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Becker.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Vikings dropped a road game against Cambridge-Isanti by a score of 2-0. The Bluejays defense was suffocating all game long, and the Vikings were unable to take advantage of the chances they got.
Vikings girls tennis
On Monday, Sept. 19, the Vikings girls tennis team dropped a tightly contested match to Mora by a score of 5-2. The Vikings played well in both singles and doubles.
According to coach Joel Santjer, the score reflects the improvement the team as made during the season, as the 5-2 score was much more competitive than the 7-0 loss the Vikings suffered at the hands of the Mustangs earlier in the season.
Vikings cross country
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the North Branch cross country team participated in the Chisago Lakes Invite at Ki-Chi-Saga County Park in Lindstrom.
Sophomore Jordan Stum impressed by finishing 13th overall with a time of 18:48.80. Freshman Andrew Witkowski also broke the 20-minute mark, finishing 31st with a time of 19:52.80.
The boys team finished seventh overall.
RUSH CITY
Tigers volleyball
The Rush City Tigers volleyball team continued its impressive season by defeating the North Branch Vikings on the road in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The win improved the Tigers’ overall record to 8-1-0.
“We have a group of players that are very passionate about the game of volleyball,” Rush City head coach Eric Telander said. “They work very hard at it and enjoy their time together.”
The scores of the three sets were 25-19, 25-20, 25-17. It was a dominant performance for the Tigers against the scrappy Vikings.
The efficient showing was truly a team effort as the Tigers got important contributions from many players.
“Everybody contributed to the win,” Telander said. “We served and passed really well. We also were able to slow their attack with our block.”
The Tigers’ balanced attack was highlighted by the leadership of sophomore McKenna Garr and junior Cora Sayotovich.
Rush City continued their winning ways at the Pierz Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Tigers racked up four more wins in the tournament, defeating Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Pierz, Holdingford, and Maple Lake.
With the four tournament wins, the Tigers improved their overall season record to 12-1-0.
Tigers cross country
The Rush City cross country team competed at the Pierz Rey Zimney Stampede on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Pierz Golf Course.
The team placed 20th overall in the boys race and 18th overall in the girls race.
For the boys, senior Devon Sheffield finished with a time of 21:08.00. Senior Cooper Addicks finished a few spots behind Sheffield, finishing with a time of 22:08.30. Freshman James Monson and George Deedrick finished with times of 22:32.40 and 22:45.80 respectively.
On the girls side, freshman Sequora Hahn led the way for the Tigers with a time of 27:58.40. Freshman Leah Stavig, sophomore Peyton Addicks, and senior Grace Folkema all broke the 30-minute mark.
