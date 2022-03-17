The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team saw its dreams of posting an upset vanish in a barrage of 3-pointers.
The Bluejackets, the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament, lost to Centennial, the section’s top seed, by a score of 62-49 in a road contest played Tuesday, March 8.
The home team drilled eight 3-pointers, including four in the game’s opening minutes, and eventually built a 30-22 halftime advantage. Some of that was caused by C-I’s struggles, especially on the offensive end in the first half.
“We struggled with their physicality, and I think that was our biggest issue – on both ends of the court,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Jody Ledahl said. “Offensively the ball didn’t move like it should; we held the ball, and we didn’t move the defense enough to knock them off.
“Instead they settled in, and they were right where they needed to be.”
Those four early 3-pointers by the Cougars, augmented by a tradition and-one basket, gave them a 15-8 lead with 10:42 on the clock in the first half. The Bluejackets were able to cut the deficit to 17-12, but were able to come no closer in that period.
“In the second half our offense was better – the ball moved well, and the kids moved well,” Ledahl said. “Our execution was what it needed to be. The ball just didn’t go into the bucket.”
The closest Cambridge-Isanti came to challenging Centennial was when senior Mikayla Aumer hit a jumper that cut the Cougars’ lead to 53-44 with roughly four minutes left. But the Bluejackets did not score on their next three possessions, and they came no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Aumer led the Bluejackets one final time, scoring 17 points while adding six rebounds and three assists. Junior Maraya Wiltrout also finished in double figures with 12 points, while senior Aiyana Knight scored nine and junior Evelyn Wiltrout nearly posted a double-double with seven points and 11 rebounds.
The loss marred a strong finish to the season, as Cambridge-Isanti won its last four regular-season games and posted a 19-9 overall record to go with an 11-3 mark in the difficult Mississippi 8 Conference.
“It was a season where we showed a lot of growth,” Ledahl said. “We had high expectations, and sometimes that kind of team thinks that everything is just going to fall into place. And it didn’t just easily fall into place.
“In the first half we struggled, whether it was to figure out roles or figure out playing with one another.”
The Bluejackets won the Granite City Classic over the Christmas break, with the wins over Alexandria and Anoka sparking a 12-6 regular-season finish.
“That’s when things really started to click,” Ledahl said. “It was easier for us to settle in and grind on the offensive end, and it was easier to settle in and grind on the defensive end.”
While Cambridge-Isanti will lose only three seniors off its 15-player varsity roster, the trio will be hard to replace. Aumer, who will play at Division I North Dakota next season, averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 steals per contest. Her 143 assists are a single-season school record, as are her 334 career assists.
Knight averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per contest, while Maddie Lawrence came off the bench to play in 16 games, providing leadership on and off the court.
“That is a special group of kids,” Ledahl said of the three seniors. “These seniors have been in the gym, in the summer, putting their time in. I don’t know what else to say about them except to say we will really miss them.”
The good news is that the Bluejackets will return a number of experienced players next winter.
“The cupboard obviously isn’t bare,” Ledahl said. “We’re going to have good senior leadership from this year’s junior class, and we’ve got some other kids who are putting in the work. Plus, we had a really good JV squad this year.
“Next year I believe will continue a good run for us.”
