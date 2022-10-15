With playoffs right around the corner for the Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer team, the Bluejackets stayed hot, ending their season with a 4-2 victory over Mesabi East on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on the road.
The victory was Cambridge-Isanti’s sixth in a row.
Despite falling behind early in the contest versus the Giants, the team was not discouraged, said coach Joe Kassa.
“They felt they should win. When we got scored on early, they didn’t hang their heads,” he said.
Battling back from that early deficit, the Bluejackets tied the game into halftime at 2-2.
Withstanding the strong start by Mesabi East, Cambridge-Isanti played a shutout second half, netting two of their own goals to power to the victory.
The Bluejackets had four goal scorers in the win as Josh Foley, Trevor Rettmann, Colin Rouse and Michael Williams each found the back of the net. Foley also added two assists for three totals points.
After starting the year at 0-7, the Bluejackets won their final six games to end the regular season.
“Once they got the monkey off the back with that first win, it snowballed from there,” said Kassa. The six win-streak was a six-win improvement from last season.
The biggest key to the turnaround has been a new collective goal for the team’s success, compared to individual highlights.
“One of the big contributing factors into that turn-around was that the team stopped looked for individual highlights. We stopped chasing individual goals and starting focusing on what the team needed,” said Kassa, adding that the team hopes the turnaround can continue into the following season, as the Bluejackets will return a handful of talent in 2023.
Though ending the year on the hot streak, the Bluejackets earned the eighth seed in the Section 7AAA Playoffs and will be tasked with knocking off top-seeded Andover.
In order to accomplish the feat, the team will need to stay true to a big goal Cambridge-Isanti has held in every game so far this season.
“A big key to hang with Andover and have success against them is being able to maintain possessions, which is our main objective every game. If we can minimize the amount of possession they have, I think we can somewhat neutralize their attack and get them into transition,” Kassa said.
The Huskies own a 11-2-2 record on the season.
Cambridge-Isanti and Andover battled on Oct. 11, at Husky Stadium in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Braham
Bombers cross country
The Braham Bombers cross country team participated in the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational at the Grand National Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sophomore Ava Johnson continued her impressive season, finishing in 33rd with a time of 24:13.00. Senior Alison Shockman finished 42nd with a time of 24:55.00.
The boys were led by junior Isaak Coolidge, who broke the 20-minute mark, finishing 26th with a time of 19:40.10. Junior Ben White finished 43rd with a time of 20:03.10.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors soccer
The Cambridge Christian soccer team earned a draw versus Rochester Area Home School on Friday, Oct. 7, fighting to the 3-3 tie on the road.
Both teams scored one goal in the first half while each added two in the second to end the contest with no winner.
Samuel Tivane Jr. scored two goals for the Warriors, helped by Jacob Fryc, who netted the third and final score for Cambridge Christian.
The Warriors now own a 3-4-7 overall record on the season to this point.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets girls soccer
The Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team ended its regular season on a high note, picking up a 2-1 road win over Legacy Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
With the win the Bluejackets finished the year at 7-7, a seven-win improvement from last year on the pitch.
Turning the page on the regular season, Cambridge-Isanti now dives into the Section 7AAA Tournament.
The Bluejackets earned the sixth seed in the eight-team bracket and traveled to Centennial to take on the third-seeded Cougars. The game will be a rematch of last year’s section opener for Cambridge-Isanti, a 11-0 loss to Centennial.
The Cougars hosted the Bluejackets on Oct. 11, with the winner keeping their season alive, sending the loser home. The contest was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets cross country
The Cambridge-Isanti cross country team traveled to Grand National Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to take on the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational. Both boys and girls came close to securing top place in the meet, as the team saw matching second-place finishes.
Leading the Cambridge-Isanti girls was freshman Kenna Sjoberg at 19:56 on the way to a third-place finish in the meet. Sjoberg was followed by Kendyl Izzo, who placed fifth in the meet via her time of 21:24.
For the Bluejacket boys, Hunter Jacobson was first to finish. Jacobson earned fourth place in the race after running to a 17:49. Jonas Kennedy crossed the finish line at 18:01 to secure seventh in the meet.
Bluejackets tennis
The Cambridge-Isanti girls team tennis season came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after the Bluejackets suffered a 5-2 loss to Duluth East in the Section 7AA Team Tournament. The match was held on Cambridge’s courts.
The Bluejackets’ top two single players in Evie Porta and Ava Lowman were the two players to pick up points in the defeat. Porta won 6-0 and 6-3 while Lowman took matching 6-1 sets to give the players the victories.
Cambridge-Isanti’s season wasn’t over following the defeat to the Greyhounds as the Section 7AA Individual Tournament was up next for the Bluejackets.
Bluejackets volleyball
After dropping a 3-0 contest at Centennial on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team rebounded in a big way. The Bluejackets picked up a 3-0 win over Princeton on Thursday, Oct. 6, followed by going 4-0 in a tournament in Esko on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Cambridge-Isanti defeated Hibbing, Greenway, Duluth East and Pine City during the team’s run in the Eskomos’ tourney.
The Bluejackets now sit at 16-9 overall on the season, winners of five straight.
North Branch
Vikings volleyball
The North Branch volleyball team hosted its rival Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Vikings dominated the contest, sweeping the Wildcats 25-16, 25-11, 25-13.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Vikings traveled to first-place Monticello and were defeated 3-1.
The Magic showed why they are in first place in the Mississippi 8, but the Vikings gave them a competitive contest. The Magic won the first two sets before the Vikings responded and won the third set. The Magic closed them out in the fourth set and handed the Vikings just their first conference loss.
North Branch now has a record of 14-11 overall, 5-1 in Mississippi 8 games.
Vikings boys soccer
It was an up-and-down week for the North Branch boys soccer team as its closed out its regular season schedule.
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Vikings hosted Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and suffered a 6-1 loss. The Vikings started the game strong and were able to tie the score at one following a free kick goal by junior Drew Detzler. Unfortunately, that would the only goal the Vikings would score on the night.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Vikings made the road trip to Zimmerman and came away with a 2-1 victory. Freshman Jacob Edmonds opened up the scoring for the Vikings, putting in a goal just before halftime. Zimmerman tied the game at one in the second half, but the Vikings responded almost immediately when junior Eric Flor was able to put it past the Zimmerman goalie and secure the win for the Vikings.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, North Branch traveled to Duluth to take on Marshall High School in the regular-season finale for the Vikings. In a high-scoring affair, the Vikings fell to the Hilltoppers 4-2.
North Branch finishes the regular season with a record of 4-11-1 overall, 2-4-1 in Mississippi 8 play.
Vikings girls soccer
The North Branch girls soccer team finished its regular season schedule by dropping a couple of games against very stiff competition.
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Vikings went on the road to face Duluth Marshall and fell to the Hilltoppers 2-0. The Vikings had several good chances but failed to put any goals in the back of the net.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Vikings were defeated in the final regular season game at home by Mahtomedi 6-0. The Zephyrs are one of the best teams in the entire state, and they were able to have their way with the Vikings, who were shutout the second consecutive game.
The Vikings finish the season with a record of 4-11-1 overall, 2-5-0 in the Mississippi 8.
Vikings girls tennis
Sections were scheduled to begin Oct. 11 at Elk River High School and were not completed at press time.
Vikings cross country
North Branch traveled to the Grand National Golf Club to participate in the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Sophomore Jordan Stum finished in sixth place overall in the boys race with a very impressive time of 17:56.00. Freshmen Andrew Witkowski and Nathanael Damiani both broke the 20-minute mark, finishing with times of 19:14.00 and 19:52.00 respectively.
The North Branch girls were led by seventh grader Ava Witkowski, who finished 28th with a time of 24:04.00. Eighth grader Ruby Hanson finished 34th with a time of 24:14.00.
Rush City
Tigers volleyball
The Rush City volleyball team improved its record to 18-1 with its win over Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Tigers dominated throughout the contest, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.
Tigers cross country
The Rush City cross country team participated in the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational at the Grand National Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Freshman Brayden Ertz had a strong showing on the boys side, finishing 27th with a time of 19:41.00. Other top times recorded by the boys include senior Devon Sheffield with a time of 20:51.20, senior Cooper Adickes, 21:26.00 and senior Levi Armstrong, 23:27.10.
On the girls side, freshman Kendall Pillar led the way for the Tigers finishing 47th with a time of 25:26.00. Sophomore Peyton Adickes finished with a time of 27.17.00.
