For sports such as soccer and tennis, the 2020 season is drawing to a close.
But for volleyball, the season is just starting. And the season started with a bang for several area teams that claimed wins in their opening matches.
Braham, for example, opened with a four-set victory at East Central on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Bombers lost the first set 25-14 but cruised the rest of the way, winning the remaining sets 25-16, 25-22 and 25-12.
“Our first set, we were a bit rusty,” coach Tammi Johnson said. “But once the girls shook the nerves, their movement was better, and we started to play up to our ability.”
Ashlynn Giffrow and Adelia Pierson were a 1-2 punch on offense for Braham, finishing with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Giffrow also had eight service aces, while Pierson added three blocks and nine digs.
North Branch opened with a four-set victory over Becker that same evening. Paige Peaslee and Reagan Irons each had 12 kills for the Vikings, while Lindsey Bunes added 10.
And while Rush City started its season two days later, its start was twice as nice. The Tigers opened with a straight set victory at Ogilvie on Saturday, Oct. 10, then knocked off Onamia in four sets on Monday, Oct. 12.
TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti opened Section 7 Tournament play by sweeping all four singles matches on the way to a 5-2 win over Blaine on Monday, Oct. 5.
Winning their matches against the Bengals were Chloe Hajek at first singles, Ashley Ladd at second singles, Ava Lowman at third singles, and Natalie Randall at fourth singles along with the first doubles team of McKenzie Rafftery and Sarah Baker.
But the Bluejackets saw their tournament season come to a close with a 7-0 shutout loss to Elk River on Thursday, Oct. 8.
North Branch lost its first-round section tournament match to Chisago Lakes by a 6-1 margin on Monday, Oct. 5. The Vikings’ top doubles team of Hollie Ohnsorg and Sophie Smith won 7-6 (5), 6-2 to continue their fine season.
The Vikings then lost at Forest Lake by a score of 5-2 on Thursday, Oct. 8, in their consolation semifinal match. The winners for North Branch against the Rangers were Ohnsorg and Smith at first doubles along with the pairing of Rachel Wurdemann and Hailey Bistodeau at second doubles.
SOCCER
The pairings are set for the boys and girls soccer teams from Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch.
On the boys’ side, Cambridge-Isanti will open play in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament as the No. 8 seed and will play at Blaine on Wednesday, Oct. 14, starting at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile North Branch opened play in the Class A Section 7 tournament at St. Francis on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a contest that was not completed at press time.
In the girls tournament, Cambridge-Isanti is the No. 8 seed in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament and will face Centennial, which is ranked fifth in the state. That contest will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
And North Branch began play in the Class A Section 7 tournament with a home contest against Hermantown on Tuesday, Oct. 13, that was not completed at press time.
