No coach wants to open the season with a loss, and Cambridge-Isanti coach Colin Dickey is no exception.
But the sting of losing in four sets to Monticello in his team’s home opener on Thursday, Oct. 22, was tempered by the opportunity to finally play a game.
“Quite honestly, we’re tired of practicing,” Dickey said. “Three of our first four games were canceled through no fault of our own. We don’t fault our opponents, because everyone is trying to be safe. But we just wanted to play a game.”
While volleyball teams around the state opened the season on Thursday, Oct. 8, the Bluejackets saw their season-opener at Princeton canceled. C-I did claim a four-set win at Becker on Oct. 13, only to see home matches against Chisago Lakes and St. Francis canceled.
When they were finally able to play a game, the Bluejackets hung with Monticello in the first two sets but lost both by scores of 25-20 and 25-19.
“We were a little rusty,” Dickey said. “But I was happy with the way this young team played. We’ve told our girls that we can’t fall behind 2-0, because it takes a lot of energy to come back and just win one set. We won the third set, but that’s a mountain that’s too high to climb.”
Cambridge-Isanti took the third set 25-21 before the Magic closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
Dickey said the Bluejackets have had several players perform well to start the season.
“Allyson Treichel has been a beast in the middle,” he said. “She has improved a great deal. And we can always count on Makenzie Coplan and Ada Schlenker. And Steph Gagne has really impressed me with her play.”
Cambridge-Isanti was scheduled to play a home match against Becker on Tuesday, Oct. 27 that was not completed at press time. The Bluejacket then hope to play at St. Francis on Thursday, Oct. 29 before traveling to North Branch for a match on Monday, Nov. 2.
Rush City remains unbeaten at 5-0
The Rush City volleyball squad has roared to a unbeaten start, claiming two wins over Onamia and East Central as well as a season-opening victory at Ogilvie.
Then the Tigers earned a pair of three-set wins over East Central last week.
“Our first two matches were good wins,” Rush City coach Eric Telander said. “That first match of the year is always good if you get a ‘W’ and get those nerves out of the way. And Onamia is loaded with seniors and great volleyball players, so to beat them twice is a great team win.”
Telander noted that this year’s schedule for the Great River Conference has teams facing the same opponent twice in one week to limit the opportunities to spread COVID-19.
“Playing back to back matches is tricky,” he said. “It is obviously easier to scout your opponent, but that goes both ways. It’s probably going to be important to add a few wrinkles to keep teams on their toes. But honestly, at this point we still are very focused first on our serving and passing. That’s what wins games.”
Telander said senior middle hitter Alexis Ertz is off to a strong start.
“Alexis led the team in kills, hitting percentage and blocks in our first three matches,” he said. “We expect her to be a dominant force in the middle for us.”
Braham starts season 4-1
The Braham volleyball team continued its strong start to the season by sweeping a pair of matches against Ogilvie last week, winning at home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, before hitting the road to claim victory in the rematch two days later.
“The girls played well in both matches,” Braham coach Tammi Johnson said. “Our focus for these matches were to have quicker transitions, in order to increase our coverage effectiveness. We also are working on being more verbal on the court.”
Julia Kuhnke had a strong performance in Tuesday’s win, leading the Bombers with eight kills and seven aces, while Ashlynn Giffrow and Adelia Pierson added seven kills apiece.
Giffrow had 12 kills and 10 digs in the rematch Thursday, while Kuhnke added 10 kills and tied Jody Baker for the team lead with five aces.
Braham hosted Rush City in a match on Monday, Oct. 26, that was not completed at press time. The Bombers will host Isle on Thursday, Oct. 29, then play at Isle on Monday, Nov. 2.
North Branch is 3-1 early
The North Branch volleyball team split two matches last week but still boasts a strong 3-1 season record.
The Vikings were stung by a 3-0 loss against Monticello on Wednesday, Oct. 21, but rebounded to claim a 3-2 victory at Big Lake the next evening.
Reagan Irons and Paige Peaslee each had six kills in the match against the Magic, with Peaslee adding four blocks. Chloe Fortuna led the defense with 13 digs.
Peaslee had 11 kills to lead a well-balanced attack in the Big Lake match. Irons finished with eight kills, while Leah Kent, Maddie Helin and Paige Sheehan each added seven.
Sheehan collected 29 assists at Big Lake, while Peaslee had five blocks and three aces. The defense also was strong against the Hornets, with Helin leading the way with 22 digs; Fortuna had 14 digs while Kent had 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.