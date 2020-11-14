North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.