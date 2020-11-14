The first two sets of the match between the volleyball teams from Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch on Monday, Nov. 2, appeared to mark a big week for the Bluejackets and big trouble for the Vikings after C-I won by scores of 25-22 and 25-23.
But North Branch bounced back to win the next three sets – and the match – by scores of 25-5, 25-18 and 15-8, setting the tone for a week that included a 3-1 win at Big Lake on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Paige Peaslee and Lindsey Bunes were a powerful 1-2 punch for the Vikings, collecting 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Paige Sheehan led the offense with 33 assists from her setter position while adding eight kills, seven digs and three service aces.
Peaslee also was a force at the net in the win at Big Lake, finishing with 17 kills and six blocks. Bunes and Maddie Helin added nine and eight kills, respectively, while Sheehan posted 34 assists along with five blocks and four aces.
But give Cambridge-Isanti credit: Instead of allowing that difficult loss to ruin the week, the Bluejackets came back to claim a 3-1 victory at Princeton three days later.
“The turning point [against North Branch] was when Ada Schlenker went down with an injury at the beginning of the third set,” Bluejackets coach Colin Dickey said. “It really set the tone for the remaining three sets, but I’m really proud of how our team fought back, especially after a horrible third set.”
Makenzie Coplan finished with nine kills and 19 digs to lead the Bluejackets against North Branch.
Making things more difficult for C-I was the loss of setter Hailey Christenson before the game against the Tigers.
“We literally had a single two-hour practice the day before our Princeton match to figure out a lineup once we got word that Hailey would not be available,” Coach Dickey said. “Brooklyn [Dickey] really stepped up to lead our team, and she did a remarkable job.
“But I can’t say enough about how the rest of the team, especially our seniors, stepped up and supported Brooklyn. They basically said, ‘We’ve got this.’”
Brooklyn Dickey finished the match with 32 assists, with Schlenker posting 12 kills while Ally Treichel added 11. Brooklyn Dickey also had 10 digs while Abbie Higley and Coplan added 15 and 14, respectively.
