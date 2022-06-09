A number of area athletes punched their ticket to compete in the state track and field tournament last week.
But the Cambridge-Isanti qualifiers at the Class 3A Section 7 meet hosted by Forest Lake on Friday, June 3, often took a surprising and unusual route to state.
Take the case of Cambridge-Isanti senior Laci Leverty, who surprised no one by advancing to state. The surprise was that she ran a 12.0-second leg at the start of the 4x100 relay to lift the Bluejackets to second place.
“That was my best split – the adrenaline from everything being on the line to make it to state [was flowing],” Leverty said. “That helped me push harder.”
The downside was Leverty was forced to pole vault, her specialty, immediately after the race and finished a disappointing fifth, bowing out at 10-7.
“I’m glad I get to go to state in something,” Leverty said. “I was exhausted. I didn’t have as much energy. It was devastating, because I’ve made that height (11-1) before. I knew I was capable of doing it.”
Junior Anika Larson qualified for state by finishing second in the 100 (12.30) and the 200 (25.58) while winning the long jump with a best leap of 17-6.5. Her 28 points scored were the second-most by any athlete at the meet.
On the boys side, one of the surprises was the Bluejackets’ 4x400 relay, which finished third – and advancing to state on the basis of time, which was 3:24.38.
Generally only the top two finishers in each event advance, with the only exception being any competitor who beats a preset standard — which is exactly what the C-I relay did.
Junior Tyvion Williams, who ran the opening leg, watched the entire race unfold.
“After my leg, I saw we could beat the school record – and we beat the school record by two seconds,” he said. “When Sam [Mechah] crossed the line, I was screaming.”
What made the performance even more impressive was that Williams, senior Andre Hall, junior Kobe Karels and Mechah had a long break before the final race of the meet.
“I told the guys, ‘This could be my last 4x400,’” Hall said. “So we huddled up before the break, prayed, then went out and did it.”
Also qualifying for state was discus thrower John Ziebarth, who placed second in that event with a best throw of 154-01.
North Branch had a number of athletes earn berths in the state meet by qualifying in the Class 2A Section 7 meet it hosted on Saturday, June 4.
For the girls, Sophia Thorsen advanced to the state meet in 200 by winning the section championship with a time of 26.91, while Asaysha Olson won the long jump with a best leap of 17-2.5.
Olson also placed second in the triple jump with a best leap of 35-1, while Ella Kuhlman earned a state berth by taking second in the 300 hurdles with a 48.20 clocking, and Ella Dick cleared 10-2 in the pole vault to place second.
The Viking girls also will send two relays to state as the 4x200 relay of Avery Smith, Thorsen, Sophia Benedict and Dakota Esget won with a time of 1:47.48, while the 4x400 relay of Derrian Dick, Kuhlman, Esget and Thorsen also was a winner with a 4:10.19 clocking.
On the boys side, Logan Murphy earned a state berth by clearing 6-1 to finish second in the high jump, while Eric Flor cleared 11-9 in the pole vault to finish second as well. And Justin Ramos had a best leap of 42-1.75 in the triple jump to take second.
And the Vikings’ 4x400 relay of Zach Johnson, Austin Anderson, Carson Klein and Murphy placed second with a time of 3:33.30.
Braham had its top athletes shine at the Class A Section 5 meet hosted by Saint John’s University on Wednesday, June 1. Junior Ella Doble had the best meet, qualifying for state in the 200 by placing second with a time of 26.75 while just missing state in the 100 with a 13.07 clocking good for fourth.
Junior Julia Kuhnke also just missed a state berth despite a fine time of 2:21.30 in the 800 that placed her third.
Rush City junior Nolan Anderson will run in the state meet for a second year in a row after placing second in the 110 hurdles at the Class A Section 5 meet, posting a time of 15.93 in the finals.
This year Anderson will be joined by sophomore Owen Dick, who placed second in the pole vault by clearing 12-0.
The MSHSL state track meet will take place this Thursday through Saturday, June 9-11, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
On Thursday the Class 3A preliminary races will start at 9 a.m., with the Class A prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
The next day the Class 2A prelims will start at 9 a.m., with the championship races in Class A starting at 4 p.m. The Class 2A championship will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the Class 3A finals beginning at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
Cambridge-Isanti saw its season come to an end with a pair of losses in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament.
The Bluejackets opened the tournament on Wednesday, June 1, with a 9-0 loss at top-seeded Andover – the Huskies did not allow a run in each of their first three tournament victories. Anoka then eliminated C-I from the tournament with a 16-1 win the next day.
North Branch opened play in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament with an 8-7 victory over Hibbing in an eight-inning contest played Tuesday, May 31. Andrew Orf had three hits, including a home run, and finished with four RBIs as well as two stolen bases in that victory, while Nathan Skiba and Isaiah Scarborough also had three hits apiece, with Skiba collecting a triple and Scarborough a double.
But the Vikings ended up on the short end of an extra-inning loss at Hermantown two days later. North Branch scored a run in the top of the eighth to take a 5-4 lead, only to see Hermantown score twice in the bottom of that frame to claim a 6-5 win.
Orf finished with three more RBIs in that contest despite having only one official at-bat in the game, while Skiba and Loghan Croal each had two of the team’s seven hits.
North Branch then saw its season end with a 6-5 loss to Duluth Denfeld on Saturday, June 4.
Braham remains alive in the Class A Section 5 subsection tournament at the time of this writing, but the Bombers faced an uphill battle if they wished to earn a state tournament bid.
The Bombers, the second seed in the East, opened play with a 14-2 shellacking of McGregor on Tuesday, May 31. But Braham then was dumped into the consolation bracket following a 6-2 loss to Ogilvie on Thursday, June 2.
Braham remains alive after claiming an 8-1 win over Mille Lacs on Friday, June 3. But the Bombers needed to win three straight games just to reach the championship round, a road that began with a contest at Nevis on Monday, June 6, that was not completed at press time.
A win would lift the Bombers into a contest at Pierz on Tuesday, June 7, against Sebeka or Ogilvie that was not completed at press time; the winner of that game was scheduled to play again that evening against either Hinckley-Finlayson or Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale.
The winner of the bracket will be decided on Thursday, June 9, at Pierz.
Rush City opened play in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament with an 8-3 victory over Two Harbors on Tuesday, May 31. But the Tigers then were eliminated with back-to-back losses.
Esko dumped Rush City into the consolation bracket with a 13-3 victory that same evening, and the Tigers saw their season come to an end with a 14-1 loss to Proctor on Thursday, June 2.
BOYS GOLF
Cambridge-Isanti did not advance out of the first round of the Class 3A Section 7 tournament played at Grand National Golf Club on Thursday, June 2. The Bluejackets posted a team score of 326 to tie with Anoka for sixth, three strokes behind Duluth East in fifth.
Junior Logan Westman led C-I by firing a round of 78 that tied him for ninth place overall. Junior Finn Overby tied for 19th with an 82, while junior Trevor Haupert and sophomore Will O’Donovan were part of a tie for 25th as each shot an 83.
GIRLS GOLF
Cambridge-Isanti did not advance out of the Class 3A Section 7 tournament played at Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley on Thursday, June 2. The Bluejackets stood seventh among the 12 teams at the event with a team score of 413, four strokes behind Monticello in sixth.
Junior Emily Nystrom led C-I as she had all season, tying for 20th place with a 97, while Allie Nystrom was one stroke behind her in a five-way tie for 22nd.
SOFTBALL
North Branch saw its season come to a close with a loss in the consolation bracket of the Class 3A Section 7 tournament.
The Vikings advanced to the consolation final against Hibbing, a team they had beaten in their first section contest. But the Lakers gained a bit of revenge with a 2-1 victory at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 31.
Hibbing eventually lost to Hermantown in the consolation final, but Chisago Lakes claimed a 4-3 victory over Hermantown in the championship final to punch its ticket to state.
Rush City also saw its hopes of earning a state tournament dashed in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament.
The Tigers, playing in the consolation bracket, stayed alive with a 7-4 win over Greenway on Tuesday, May 31, before getting eliminated in a 7-6 loss to Esko later that day.
Shelby Holmstrom had three hits and scored three times in the win over Greenway, while Kendal Pillar and Grace Folkema combined for 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits in that contest.
In the loss to Esko, the Eskomos scored three times in the seventh for the comeback victory. Folkema had two hits in that contest, including a home run, to lead the offense.
