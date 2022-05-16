Two of this area’s four Town Ball baseball teams opened their seasons with victories this past weekend.
The Isanti Redbirds banged out 14 hits, including six for extra bases, to beat the Minneapolis River Rats 12-2 in the Redbirds’ opener on Saturday, May 7.
Trailing 2-0 entering the third inning, Isanti struck for five runs in that frame and kept rolling, adding two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to break the contest open.
Mason Voshell had a home run among his two hits, while Matt Duong also homered. Joe Tuholsky collected a pair of triples, while Blaze Hogie singled twice.
The Redbirds used four pitchers in the contest, with Tristen Zimbrich earning the win. Phil Bray and Logan Kalis each struck out four in two innings of work.
On that same day the Rum River Bandits pounded out 14 hits to knock off East Bethel 11-6. Shawn Motl, Mike Koplitz and Owen Forschen each had three hits in the victory.
The Redbirds will play three games in the coming week, starting with a contest at Coon Rapids on Monday, May 16. Isanti returns home to host East Bethel in a 7:30 p.m. start on Friday, May 20, then two days later hosts Forest Lake in a game beginning at 5 p.m.
The North Branch Nighthawks will open the season with a contest at Hinckley on Friday, May 20, starting at 7:30 p.m.
And the Braham Snappers will open their season the following afternoon when they host Ramsey in a game set to begin at 1 p.m.
Braham and North Branch then will square off on the Snappers’ home field the next day, with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. That same afternoon Rum River will return to action with a contest at Andover starting at 1 p.m.
