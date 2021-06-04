The Isanti Redbirds have won four straight games since their season-opening loss at Sartell, including back-to-back shutout victories last week.
The Redbirds claimed a 10-0 victory over Coon Rapids on Friday, May 21, behind Phil Bray and Brent Tholen. Bray allowed just three hits while striking out 10 in six shutout innings to earn the win, while Tholen struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the victory.
Wyatt Soderquist went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the offense.
Two days later Isanti scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to an 8-0 win over the Minneapolis Cobras. Soderquist and Jeff Bowman each had three hits, including a double, while T.J. Wink gave up just two hits while fanning 10 in five innings of work. Tholen again finished the game on the mound and added two more strikeouts.
After their contest against Centennial was rained out on Thursday, May 27, the Redbirds will return to action with three games in five days. Isanti, which hosted Rogers on Wednesday, June 2, in a contest that was not completed at press time, will travel to Osceola on Friday, June 4.
The Redbirds will play at North Branch on Sunday, June 6, starting at 3 p.m.
The Nighthawks dropped an 11-4 decision to Hinckley on Friday, May 28, giving up three runs in the first inning and then four more in both the third and fourth innings.
Rum River suffered a 6-3 loss at Princeton on Wednesday, May 26, as the Panthers scored four times in the eighth inning to break open a tight contest. Nate Knudsen was handed a hard-luck loss after giving up just nine hits and two runs while striking out four in seven solid innings.
The Bandits finished with only five hits in the loss, with Shawn Motl collecting a single and a double.
Rum River was scheduled to play at Ramsey on Tuesday, June 1, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Bandits then will play at River Falls on Saturday, June 5, starting at 7 p.m.
The Braham Snappers opened Eastern Minny League play with a 5-4 loss to Quamba on Sunday, May 23. Eight of the nine hits were collected by four batters: Brody Bakken, Jacob Johnson, Colton Schusted and Casey Lucht.
The Snappers rebounded to beat Chisago Lakes on Sunday, May 23, using a five-run fifth-inning uprising to claim the victory. Lucht, Johnson and R.J. Galvez each had three hits as part of Braham’s 18-hit attack, with Johnson collecting a double and a home run while Galvez legged out a double and a triple.
The next scheduled contest for the Snappers is at Nowthen on Sunday, June 6, starting at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.