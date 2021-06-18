Last week was a tough week for area Town Ball teams.
The Isanti Redbirds split a pair of non-conference games last week, starting with a 7-2 loss to Blaine on Wednesday, June 9. Wyatt Soderquist smacked his second home run of the season, but the Redbirds managed just four hits in the loss.
Two nights later Isanti defeated Foley 6-4 behind lefty Phil Bray, who struck out 14 batters and allowed just one earned run. The Redbirds scored four times in the seventh inning, with three of the runs coming home on a bases-loaded double by Brent Tholen.
The Rum River Bandits built a 6-2 lead at home against Andover on Thursday, June 10, only to see the Aces score two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth to steal an 8-6 victory.
Mike Koplitz had a two-run single in the third while Alex Wilkey had a three-run double as part of a four-run fourth for Rum River.
And the Braham Snappers lost a pair of wildly different contests last week, starting with a 2-1 setback against Mora on Wednesday, June 9. Snappers starter Kohl Horsch threw a complete-game two-hitter, but Braham managed just a single run off four hits against three Blue Devils pitchers.
The Snappers then lost a 20-6 contest to Hinckley on Sunday, June 13, surrendering 18 hits, nine walks and five hit batsmen while committing five errors.
Braham managed just six hits in the contest but manufactured runs thanks to four walks and three hit batsmen.
This week Isanti hosted Rum River on Monday, June 14; Isanti then played Nowthen and Rum River was at Chisago Lakes two nights later, and those three contests were not completed at press time.
The Redbirds will compete in the Belle Plaine Miller Lite Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20.
The Bandits will play at Hinckley on Saturday, June 19, starting at 7:30 p.m., then play at East Bethel on Monday, June 21, with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.
The North Branch Nighthawks will play three games in as many days this week, starting with a contest at East Bethel on Thursday, June 17, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The following two nights the Nighthawks will play a home-and-home series with Chisago Lakes, starting with a road game on Friday, June 18. The two teams then will play at North Branch starting at 1 p.m. the following afternoon.
Braham also will play a home-and-home series this weekend, playing at Quamba on Friday, June 18, starting at 7:30 p.m. before hosting the Cubs on Sunday, June 20, in a 1 p.m. start.
Redbirds honor Livingston, 2011 Champs
The Isanti Redbirds hosted their 2011 team, which won the Class C state title, in an alumni game at Redbird Field on Sunday, June 13.
The current team earned a narrow 5-3 victory against an alumni squad that featured former players who returned from both near and far.
After the game, the Redbirds recognized Cindy Livingston, who is retiring this year after 21 years as the team’s president.
“Running an amateur baseball team is basically a two-fold operation: One part is finding quality players, and the second part is maintaining adequate funding,” manager Steve Allen said. “Cindy kept our team afloat financially, constantly helping to raise money to repair lights, fix the well, purchase lawn mowers, buy uniforms and equipment, maintain a concession stand, and much more.”
