It is a staple of spring sports in Minnesota to battle the weather.
Well, area sports teams had some success against Mother Nature, as well as their opponents, last week.
A number of teams were able to play multiple games during the week, and were able to claim wins along the way.
Here is a look at how those teams fared on the diamond, on the court and around the track.
BASEBALL
Cambridge-Isanti opened the week with a 6-2 victory over Big Lake on Tuesday, April 26.
Senior Carter Gaspord allowed just four hits and did not walk a batter while striking out eight in throwing a complete-game shutout to earn the victory.
Meanwhile senior Max Sickler led the offense with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Two days later the Bluejackets suffered a 14-1 loss at Monticello.
North Branch began the week with a 7-3 victory at Princeton on Tuesday, April 26, as three Vikings – junior Jaxon Johnson and sophomores Noah Thorsen and Andrew Orf – each had two hits as part of a 10-hit attack.
The next day North Branch dropped an 11-2 decision at Faribault, and on Thursday, April 28, the Vikings lost to St. Francis 10-8.
Braham improved to 4-2 on the season thanks to three wins last week.
The Bombers opened the week with a 6-2 victory at Mille Lacs on Tuesday, April 26, then blasted East Central 16-0 in five innings two days later.
Braham then closed the week with an 8-7 win at Hinckley-Finlayson on Friday, April 29.
Rush City also had a good week last week, winning twice in three tries. The Tigers got things rolling with a 5-4 win at Ogilvie on Tuesday, April 26, before dropping a 7-1 decision to Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, April 28.
But Rush City rebounded nicely to claim a 6-0 win over Barnum the next day.
SOFTBALL
North Branch bats were booming as the Vikings swept three games in Mississippi 8 Conference play last week.
North Branch opened the week by sweeping Princeton by scores of 14-1 and 10-3 in a road doubleheader played on Tuesday, April 26. Senior Madison Helin homered and finished with five RBIs in the first game, while senior MaKenna Runk had three hits, including a double, and three runs driven home in the nightcap.
The Vikings closed the week with a 10-2 home win over St. Francis on Thursday, April 28.
Eighth grader Kaytlin Hammond had three hits, including a double, to lead North Branch’s 16-hit attack, while sophomore Hannah Bernier struck out eight and allowed just three hits and three walks to earn the complete-game win.
Cambridge-Isanti lost three times in Mississippi 8 Conference play before closing last week with a non-conference road win.
The Bluejackets lost a tight 2-1 decision to Big Lake on Tuesday, April 26, then was swept by Monticello in a doubleheader on April 28, losing by scores of 6-3 and 14-3.
But C-I closed the week with a solid 10-5 win at Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday, April 29.
Braham split a pair of games last week, dropping a 12-0 decision at Mille Lacs on Tuesday, April 26, before rebounding to beat East Central 12-2 three days later.
Rush City won all three games it played last week to move into second place in the Great River Conference with a 5-1 record, one-half game behind unbeaten Mille Lacs.
The Tigers pounded Ogilvie twice in a road doubleheader on Tuesday, April 26, claiming wins by scores of 21-2 and 16-2.
Rush City took advantage of 17 walks to win the opener, then pounded out seven hits – including triples by Bella Folkema and Kendal Pillar – to roll in the nightcap.
Rush City then knocked off Hinckley-Finlayson 4-2 on Friday, April 29. Grace Folkema did not allow a hit and walked one while striking out 11 in 5.1 innings to pitch the Tigers to the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti dropped a 7-0 decision at Becker on Tuesday, April 26. Senior Alex Magnuson moved to second singles and played a tight match before losing 6-3, 6-3, while senior Erik Kindem also fought through a tough match at third singles before dropping a 6-2, 6-3 decision.
North Branch was swept in a 7-0 loss to Monticello on Tuesday, April 26. The closest match for the Vikings came at third singles, where Levi Vanderlinden lost a close 6-4, 7-5 decision.
But the Vikings rebounded to post a 7-0 shutout victory over Big Lake on Thursday, April 28. Wyatt Helberg did not lose a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles, and the third doubles team of Ashton Heath and Zack Rustan also turned that trick for the Vikings.
BOYS TRACK
North Branch senior Logan Murphy posted an impressive eighth-place finish in the high jump in the Hamline Elite Meet hosted by the college on Friday, April 29.
Murphy cleared 6-2 in the high jump to tie for sixth, falling to eighth based on misses at the meet, which attracts a number of the best athletes from around the state.
Braham had several strong performances at the Pine City Chengwatana Invitational run on Friday, April 29.
The best was by junior Memphys Campbell, who took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.95.
Eighth grader Tyler Eklund placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:13.79, while sophomores Brycen Lotz and Skyler Belsheim took sixth and eighth, respectively, in the high jump by clearing 5-0, with the tie broken by fewest misses.
Rush City also fared well at the Pine City meet, including an impressive 1-3 effort in the 110 hurdles. Junior Nolan Anderson won the event with a time of 16.19, while sophomore Owen Dick placed third with a 18.56 clocking.
Anderson also finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.27.
Dick finished second in the long jump with a best leap of 18-9, while Anderson placed fourth with an 18-8.25.
Dick also took second in the pole vault by clearing 10-0.
Senior Andrew Thole also placed in three sprints, with his best effort a 24.66 good for third in the 200, while senior Karl Meissner took sixth in the 800 with a 2:16.40 clocking.
GIRLS TRACK
Braham was led by junior standouts Ella Doble and Julia Kuhnke at the Pine City Chengwatana Invitational run on Friday, April 29.
Doble took first in the 200 with a time of 28.04 while also placing fourth in the 100 with a 14.04 clocking, while Kuhnke won the 800 with a time of 2:31.24.
Rush City also had several strong performances in the Pine City meet, led by sophomore Lydia Bengtson placing second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.46 while finishing seventh in the 100 with a 14.28 clocking.
Eighth grader Keira Savely placed seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 1:00.82, while sophomore Mikayla Ertz placed fifth in the pole vault by clearing 7-0.
