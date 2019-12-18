Henry Abraham did not allow the cold weather to keep him from a hot shooting day.
Abraham tied the Cambridge-Isanti school record by hitting 13 3-pointers to lead the Bluejackets boys basketball team to an 85-70 victory over Chanhassen in a game played at Minnehaha Academy on Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of the Southside Super Showcase.
The 13 3-pointers tied the school record set by Ted Lutterman against Duluth Central in 2011. The pair are tied for the sixth-most 3s made in a game in Minnesota boys high school basketball history.
That was just one of the strong performances posted by area teams to start the season.
The Cambridge Christian girls basketball has opened the year with a 5-2 record, including a 3-0 mark that helped the Warriors claim the title in the Coulee Region Christian School’s Tip Off Classic played Dec. 6-7.
And the Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey team knocked off North Branch 8-4 as part of a 2-0 week.
Here is a look at area teams fared last week.
Boys basketball
Cambridge-Isanti was “showcased” in the contest against Chanhassen, and Abraham did not disappoint. Not only did he tie the school record with the 13 3-pointers, he finished with 50 points to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Senior Micah Ladd had 15 points and Ryan Cox added 10 in a contest.
Braham split its two games last week, losing to state-ranked Pine City 62-44 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before rebounding to claim a 44-37 win over Carlton on Friday, Dec. 13.
Cambridge Christian is off to a 2-5 start to the season, including an 86-60 win over Northland on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and a 67-29 victory over Bangor as part of the Coulee, Wis., Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Bryan Laska scored 30 points against Northland, while Kameron Henderson finished with 27 points and seven steals and Johan Pankan added 20 points and 23 rebounds.
Rush City got in the win column twice last week and evened its record to 2-2 by thrashing Ogilvie 66-38 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Onamia 61-17 on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Tiger defense nearly held Onamia scoreless in the second half, allowing just a single bucket and outscoring the Panthers 40-2 in the frame.
Girls basketball
North Branch maintained its unbeaten record on the season and claimed its first Mississippi 8 Conference win in two seasons by downing Monticello 58-50 on the road on Friday, Dec. 13. Megan Bunes dropped five 3-pointers as part of a 21-point showing while Paige Peaslee earned a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Maddie Helin (9) and Ella Kuhlman (7) were also big scorers.
“The girls did an outstanding job executing our game plan in our conference opener against Monticello,” coach Alison Trampe said. “They have some big post players, so we knew we needed to limit their touches in the paint and rebound really well and we did an excellent job in both areas.”
The Vikings stood 5-0 ahead of a road trip to St. Croix Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 17, after press time, having already won as many games as they did last year.
Rush City struggled last week, dropping a nonconference game at home against Esko, 50-22 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before being edged 35-28 at Onamia on Friday, Dec. 13. The results dropped the Tigers to 1-3 on the year and 1-2 in the Great River Conference.
Cambridge Christian is off to a 5-2 start, and even avenged one of its losses by beating Fourth Baptist on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Warriors opened the season with 51-31 win over the North Metro Trailblazers on Nov. 19 thanks in part to 21 points by Emma Pankan and a double-double of 10 points and 24 rebounds by Kristina Gerard.
Cambridge Christian lost to Fourth Baptist by a 30-21 score on Nov. 26, but bounced back to claim a 48-45 victory over St. John’s Prep School on Dec. 3.
Then came the three tournament wins, a string that began with with a 47-20 victory over Eagle Christian, followed by a 47-24 win over Immanuel Lutheran.
Cambridge Christian won the tournament title with a 46-22 win over Mountain Top Christian.
“We have been going to this tournament since I started coaching 25 years ago, and this is the first time we have won the championship,” coach Brian Bergman said. “Emma Pankan was named to the all-tournament team, and Abigail Nyquist was chosen as tournament MVP.”
The Warriors followed that up with a 44-32 win over Fourth Baptist in which Gerard had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Claire Christenson added 11 points with five steals.
Braham had a tough week last week. The Bombers opened with a 74-36 loss to Pine City, which is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before absorbing a 69-40 loss at Sauk Rapids-Rice two days later. Guard Hannah Cornelius finished with 12 points in the loss at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Cambridge-Isanti split a pair of games last week, losing at Hermantown 51-40 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before rebounding to knock off Chisago Lakes 52-39 two days later to improve to 4-2 on the season. Jana Swanson posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds against Hermantown, while Amme Sheforgen finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals in that contest.
Swanson again had a double-double versus Chisago Lakes with 14 points and 11 boards, while Sheforgen scored 15 and Jackie Olander added 14.
Gymnastics
Cambridge-Isanti improved to 2-0 in Mississippi 8 competition with a 137.2-132.35 victory at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Individually, Laci Leverty led the way by winning the vault with a score of 9.15 while also taking first in floor exercise with a career-best 9.45 score. She finished second in the all-around with a 35.1 total in her first varsity all-around experience.
North Branch was beaten on a road trip to Monticello, 140.75 to 131.875. The Vikings (0-1) look forward to their first home meet, a conference dual against Big Lake on Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.
Young tumblers from the North Branch ACE program will display their skills in a pre-competition show, an annual tradition at the Vikings’ home opener since 2016.
Boys hockey
Pine City Area won in overtime by a 3-2 margin in an exciting overtime game against Simley on Saturday, Dec. 14, with Dusty Bergstrom netting the game-winning goal with a little over a second remaining on the clock.
Bergstrom scored the first goal of the game as well, in the second period, and the Dragons also got a third-period goal from Howie Hodena. Goaltender Alex Laven halted 29 Simley shots, including three in overtime, to set up the late, late win.
The Dragons also forced rival Mora/Milaca into running time at the end of an 8-1 blowout on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and got another big victory on Thursday, Dec. 12, by a 6-1 score over Sauk Rapids-Rice. With three wins in as many contests last week, the Dragons improved their record to 7-2-0 and entered this week on a six-game winning streak.
North Branch split a pair of close games last week, defeating St. Francis 5-3 on Thursday, Dec. 12, and losing to the Northern Lakes Lightning 4-3 on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Vikes fell behind 2-0 in the second period against the Saints before storming back on goals by Ben Huth, Dawson Johnson and Matt Dekanick. Cody Croal added two in the third period to finish off the game. Jordan Axberg, Johnson and Croal scored in the Lightning loss.
Cambridge-Isanti suffered through a tough week in which it lost three games by a combined score of 19-2.
The Bluejackets began the week with a narrow 3-1 loss to Proctor on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Nathaniel Bauer scored his team’s lone goal, while Meghan Gibb finished with 32 saves while allowing just two goals, with Proctor netting an empty-net goal late.
Monticello shut out C-I by a 10-0 score two days later, and the Bluejackets finished the week with a 6-1 loss at Coon Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 14. Easton Parnell scored the goal for Cambridge-Isanti against the Cardinals, while Jonny Ziebarth had 28 saves in net.
Girls hockey
Cambridge-Isanti won twice last week, starting with a 5-1 win at Princeton on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Chloe Nelson scored two of the Bluejackets’ three second-period goals and finished the contest with a hat trick, while Jasmyn Sibell and Alana Fix had the other C-I goals. Jordan Millam stopped all but one of the 29 shots she faced to earn the victory.
The Bluejackets then knocked off St. Francis-North Branch 8-4 in a wild-scoring affair played at the Isanti Ice Arena on Friday, Dec. 13.
The crazy contest began with six first-period goals. Mady Neubauer and Ashton Parnell scored for C-I in the game’s first three minutes, but SFNB responded with goals by Abbey Chock and Samathan Rudnick midway through the period. Parnell added goals at 11:38 and 14:07 to make the score 4-2 Bluejackets after one period.
The teams exchanged goals in the second period, with Sami Olson scoring for C-I at 12:49 before Jenn Kurkowski found the back of the net for St. Francis-North Branch at 15:26.
Brooke Stearns scored just 13 seconds in the final period for St. Francis-North Branch to make it a one-goal game. But the Bluejackets pulled away thanks to goals by Sibell, Olson and Parnell to close out the victory.
Millam finished with 28 saves to earn the win for Cambridge-Isanti, while Mackenzie Johnson stopped 27 shots for St. Francis-North Branch.
Boys swimming
Cambridge-Isanti opened the season with a 98-73 loss at Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Eli Bingham led the way for the Bluejackets in that meet, winning the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.95 while also taking first-place points in the 100 breast with a 1:10.84 clocking.
Zach Melby was the top finisher in the 100 back with a time of 1:07.01, while the 400 free relay of Williams Borowick, Melby Sauze, Larkin Humphrey and Nelson Timmann took first with a 4:47.69 mark.
Wrestling
Cambridge-Isanti posted a 1-2 record in three duals last week, defeating White Bear Lake while losing close matches to Big Lake and Woodbury.
The Bluejackets lost 48-27 to Woodbury on Thursday, Dec. 12, despite pins by Logan Lindquist at 120, Treytin Byers at 138, Wyatt Wothe at 145 and Jimmy Brown at 160. C-I rebounded by pounding White Bear Lake 72-10 before suffering a 40-36 home loss to Big Lake the next evening. In that match the Bluejackets lost seven of the first eight weight classes to fall behind 34-6, and a 5-1 finish over the final six matches was not enough to make up the difference.
Senior Jimmy Brown led the way with three victories by pin last week, notching the pins in times of 1:34, 23 seconds and 55 seconds.
North Branch finished 11th of 16 teams in the Maple Grove Crimson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 13, racking up 55 team points.
Four Vikings finished on the podium (top six) in their weight classes: Brandt Bombard (third at 138 pounds), Josh Logan (fourth at 132), Sam Sonnek (fourth at 182) and Ashton LaBelle (fifth at 145).
