The section basketball tournament was not as kind to other area schools as it was to Cambridge-Isanti, as three other local schools lost in the tournament’s opening round.
Rush City saw its season end with a 62-34 loss to Melrose in the Class 2A Section 6 tournament on March 5.
“We knew Melrose would be a tough opponent, because they went to the state tournament last year with a lot of the same guys they have this year,” Tigers coach Jeremy Albright said. “We practiced against their half-court trap, but it’s tough to simulate a trap by guys who are 6-3 and 6-5 when your practice players are 5-7 and 5-9.
“I thought our half-court defense was solid. We just let Melrose get too many points off our turnovers on the traps.”
Freshman Tony Daas led Rush City with 7 points, while senior Brandon Gullerud and sophomore Ty Stepp each had 6.
“I felt really bad for our senior point guard, Sandon Stepp,” Albright said. “He’s been battling illness the past few weeks; he probably shouldn’t have played against Melrose, and could only be out there for a few minutes at a time.”
Albright said his varsity lineup this season included a number of sophomores and freshmen by design.
“I thought we showed a lot of improvement over the season, especially considering we graduated six seniors who played a lot last year,” he said. “I played more of our younger kids this season than any other season I’ve been a coach. We are looking for those younger players to step up their improvement during the offseason to get ready for next year.”
Braham saw its season come to an end with a 67-55 loss to Onamia on Monday, March 2, in the opening round of the Class A Section 5 tournament.
Zach Yerke led the Bombers with 21 points while Luke Bendickson added 12.
And North Branch suffered an 87-72 loss at Hermantown in the opening round of the Class 3A Section 7 tournament on March 4.
