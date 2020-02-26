Things are about to get real for area girls basketball teams.
Section tournaments began this week, starting with two games on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
Cambridge-Isanti earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament, opening with a home contest against Anoka on Wednesday, Feb. 26. And North Branch was the fifth seed in the Class 3A Section 5 bracket, which means the Vikings traveled to Grand Rapids that same day.
The following evening Braham, the No. 3 seed in the lower half of the Class A Section 5 bracket, hosts Barnum at 7 p.m., while Rush City, as the No. 14 seed in Class 2A Section 6, makes the short trip to Pine City to face the Dragons.
With a mid-week victory, all four teams will play second-round games on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Cambridge-Isanti enters section play on a bit of a roll, having won its final two regular-season games of the season by identical 66-32 scores. The Bluejackets knocked off North Branch 66-32 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, the won at St. Francis three days later.
Amme Sheforgen and Mikayla Aumer each scored 17 points in the win over North Branch, while Jana Swanson added 13 points. Ella Kuhlman scored 11 points to lead North Branch.
Aumer also led the way against St. Francis with 18 points, while Swanson posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sheforgen added 10 points and five assists.
Meanwhile North Branch finished the season on a high note, beating Chisago Lakes 65-50 on Friday, Feb. 21. Megan Bunes scored 14 points to lead the Vikings, while Maddie Helin scored 13 and Paige Peaslee bounced back from an injury to add 10.
“We played great team basketball against Chisago, and it was nice to pick up a win to end our regular season,” North Branch coach Alison Trampe said. “We are confident we can compete with Grand Rapids; we did not have a great game when we played them earlier in the season.
“We haven’t been at full strength since the beginning of February due to injuries and illness, so we are hopeful everything will come together Wednesday.”
Braham split its two games last week, beating Barnum 70-65 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before closing the regular season with a 65-46 loss at Ogilvie two days later. Hannah Cornelius scored 27 points to lead four Bombers in double figures against Barnum; Arin Zimpel scored 14, Nickole Duvernay finished with 13 and Lacy Kuda added 10.
“We’re very excited for playoffs to start,” Braham coach Zach Loy said. “We feel that everything we’ve been trying to do all season is coming together, and if we execute our game plan, we have the ability to beat anyone in the section and make a nice run.”
Rush City lost twice last week, falling to East Central 42-32 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before suffering a 73-29 loss at Holdingford on Thursday, Feb. 20. Lexi Ertz scored 20 points against East Central and added 13 at Holdingford to lead the Tigers in both games.
“We knew that entering Sections as a very low seed would be formidable,” Rush City coach Roger Keller said. “Playing Pine City, while a big challenge, allows us to stay close to home and draw more fans. And we know them better than other potential opponents.
“But it will take our best game to have success. To beat Pine, you have to match possessions, control tempo, and stop their transition and outside games.”
Pine City Area reaches section final
Chisago Lakes nearly ruined the season for all three of this area’s three boys hockey teams.
But Pine City Area beat the Wildcats, moving the Dragons into the Class A Section 5 championship game against Monticello at Fogerty Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gave Chisago Lakes a battle in the opening round of the tournament before falling 2-1 on the Wildcats’ home ice on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Bluejackets, the No. 10 seed in Section 5, stood toe-to-toe with the seventh-seeded Wildcats before a late power-play goal cost them the victory.
Chisago Lakes took a 1-0 lead on a goal early in the second period, but C-I’s Nate Schibilla scored at the 12:17 mark of the third period to tie the contest. Late in regulation the Bluejackets were whistled for a penalty, and Chisago Lakes scored on the power play with 61 seconds left in regulation to claim the victory.
That goal marred a fine effort in net by Meghan Gibb, who finished with 24 saves.
In the quarterfinals, Chisago Lakes scored twice in the third period and stunned North Branch 2-1 on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Vikings got a goal by Alex Langevin at 11:11 of the opening period and held that advantage until the third, when the Wildcats’ Chase Mehlhorn scored twice in a five-minute span to steal the victory. Jake Turek finished with 27 saves for North Branch.
That pushed the Wildcats into the semifinals against Pine City Area, which had beaten Northern Lakes 3-1 in its quarterfinal contest on Thursday, Feb. 20. The third-seeded Dragons used a three-goal barrage in the second period to claim that victory, getting two goals from Parker Sell – once short-handed and once on the power play – and one by McCoy Leger along with 22 saves by Alex Laven.
In the semifinal match against Chisago Lakes, Sell notched three goals – one at even strength, one on the power play, and one short-handed – and George Miller’s power-play goal in the third period lifted the Dragons to a 4-3 victory. Laven stopped 26 shots to backstop his team to the win.
Boys basketball
Cambridge-Isanti had an uncharacteristically tough week, losing two of the three games it played. The Bluejackets were stung by a 78-72 double-overtime loss at Princeton to begin the week on Monday, Feb. 17, before rebounding to beat North Branch 88-52 the following night.
Seniors Henry Abraham and Micah Ladd were a potent 1-2 punch last week, combining to score 165 points in those three games. Abraham had 32 points and Ladd 17 in the loss to Princeton; against North Branch Abraham had 35 and Ladd 24, while Ryan Cox added 12 points.
C-I ended the week with a 73-68 loss to St. Francis on Thursday, Feb. 20, despite 35 points from Abraham and 22 from Ladd.
North Branch rebounded from the loss to the Bluejackets to beat Chisago Lakes 83-78 on Friday, Feb. 21, the Vikings’ first win since mid-December. Drew VanEerden scored 22 points and Carter Whitman 21 to lead North Branch, which also got 13 points from Gabe Huset.
Braham ended a four-game losing streak with a 77-59 victory at Ogilvie on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Rush City earned a 55-45 win at Kimball Area on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before seeing a three-game win streak snapped with a 68-63 loss at East Central two days later.
More Girls basketball
Cambridge Christian won two of its three games last week, starting with a 55-39 home win over Victory Christian Homeschool Alliance on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Emma Pankan led the Warriors with 14 points, while Abigail Nyquist scored 11 and Claire Christenson added 10.
Two days later Cambridge Christian dropped a 51-48 decision to Community Christian, with Nyquist scoring 13, Pankan 12 and Kristina Gerard 10.
The Warriors closed the week with a 70-66 victory at Rochester Homeschool. Nyquist and Gerard both had double-doubles in that win; Nyquist finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds, while Gerard had 10 points and 19 boards.
“Beating Victory was a satisfying win, because we had lost to them earlier this season,” Cambridge Christian coach Brian Bergman said. “Abigail Nyquist had a big game against Rochester Homeschool, and Claire Christenson hit some game-saving free throws at the end of that win.”
