Note: North Branch and Rush City teams are featured in part 2 of our Winter Sports Preview this week.
Cambridge-Isanti won four of its first five games to open the season, including a Mississippi 8 Conference victory over Princeton.
The Bluejackets opened the season with a 64-43 home win over Coon Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Jackie Olander led the way in that game with 19 points, while Amme Sheforgen scored 16 and Jana Swanson posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
One week later C-I suffered its only loss of the season, a 56-49 setback at St. Croix Lutheran. Sheforgen finished with 15 points and six rebounds while Swanson had 11 points and seven boards.
The Bluejackets rebounded to knock off Brainerd 48-41 two nights later behind 19 points from Olander and another double-double by Swanson, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Cambridge-Isanti then opened league play with its home win over Princeton. Both Swanson and Sheforgen posted a double-double in that contest, with Swanson netting 22 points and 16 boards while Sheforgen had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Braham rebounded from a loss in its season opener to win two of the three games it played last week.
The Bombers knocked off McGregor in the home opener on Monday, Dec. 2, then collected a 57-37 Great River Conference victory over Isle the next evening. The Bombers closed the week with a 47-35 loss to Spectrum in a game played at Braham on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Braham boys hoops also off to fast start
The Braham boys basketball team opened the season with a pair of victories, beating Floodwood and Onamia.
The Bombers roared to a 76-23 win over Floodwood in their home opener on Tuesday, Dec. 3, outscoring the Polar Bears 59-13 in the first half. Kevin Laman led Braham with 32 points, while Hayden Lee and Zach Yerke each added 12 and eight different players had at least 1 point.
Braham then opened Great River Conference play with a 51-42 victory at Onamia, setting the stage for an important contest against state ranked Pine City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, on the Dragons’ home floor.
C-I gymnasts vault to the top
The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team got off to a strong start, defeating St. Francis 142.75 to 132.8 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
AnnaGrace Nelson won the All-Around competition with a 35.725 score that included first-place finishes on the uneven bars (9.05) and balance beam (9.25). Laci Leverty claimed first in the other two events with top finishes in the vault (9.225) and floor exercise (9.4).
The Bluejackets then took second place in the Jackie Mann Invitational hosted by Perham on Saturday, Dec. 7, with their 141.0 team score just 0.35 points behind meet winner Detroit Lakes.
Nelson finished fifth in the all-around at 35.8, including a 9.5 beam routine good for second. Leverty placed fourth in the vault and floor with identical 9.4 scores, while Laci Lorinser earned fourth on the bars (8.65) and beam (9.3).
Hockey teams hover at break-even mark
The Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey team ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory at Northern Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Bluejackets scored four goals in the second period to take command of the contest, with Chloe Nelson scoring three times to lead the win.
It was a solid bounce-back performance after C-I saw a one-goal lead melt away when Buffalo scored three times in the third period to claim a 5-3 win on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Ashton Parnell scored all three goals, including a short-handed marker, for the Bluejackets in that game.
Meanwhile the Cambridge-Isanti boys won twice last week before closing with a loss at Spring Lake Park that gives the team a 2-2 record on the season.
The Bluejackets opened the week with a rousing 6-4 victory at Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3, scoring the final four goals to bounce back from a 4-2 deficit early in the third period. Nathaniel Bauer led the way with two goals, including the goal at 11:27 of the third that gave his team the lead for good.
Two days later the Bluejackets scored three goals in the final period of a 7-4 home win over St. Paul Highland Park. Nate Schibilla had four goals and two assists in that contest to lead the offense.
Easton Parnell scored twice in the 5-3 loss at Spring Lake Park on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Local wrestlers pinning and winning
Both local wrestling programs started the season well, with Cambridge-Isanti winning four of its first six duals while Rush City-Braham finished second at the invitational meet it hosted.
Cambridge-Isanti opened the season with two easy victories at the Monticello Tri-Meet on Thursday, Dec. 5, rolling over North Branch 60-15 and Monticello 60-9.
The Bluejackets then finished fourth of seven teams competing in the Chisago Lakes Duals on Saturday, Dec. 7. C-I suffered a 36-31 defeat to St. Croix Falls in its opening match, but rebounded to win 12 of 14 weight classes in a 70-12 rout of Chisago Lakes.
Cambridge-Isanti then lost to Foley 39-25 before finishing with another lopsided win, a 61-18 decision over Hibbing in which the Bluejackets won 11 weight classes.
Jimmy Brown was undefeated in six matches at 160 pounds, claiming two pins and a major decision along the way. Four other Bluejackets went 5-1 on the week: Logan Lindquist at 120 and 126, Payton Doty at 132, Treytin Byers at 138, and Easton Johnson at 195 and 220.
Rush City-Braham took second at its invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7, winning three weight classes and finishing with 145 points, trailing only champion Deer River, which had 173 points.
Gavon Schroeder claimed the title at 113 points, winning all three of his matches and clinching the title with a pin of Connor Morcom from Virginia Area at 5:35.
Daniel Mielke also went 3-0 to take first at 160 pounds, pinning Ethan Benson of Mille Lacs at 5:40 in the championship match.
And Austin Sterling needed just 11 seconds to pin Riley Lambert of Ogilvie in the 285-pound championship match to complete a 3-0 run and win top honors in that weight class.
Other place winners for Rush City-Braham include third-place finishers Carson Shockman at 138 and Masyn Londgren at 195 as well as three wrestlers who placed fourth: Caleb Johnson at 106, Isaak Coolidge at 120, and Samson Hageman at 182.
Luke Gould finished fifth at 132, while Brett Helser placed sixth at 126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.