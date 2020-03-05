March Madness is about to begin for the area’s boys basketball teams as they begin section tournament action this week.
Cambridge-Isanti looks to make a return trip to the Target Center for the state tournament, and its road in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament will begin with a bye thanks to the team’s position as the section’s top seed.
The Bluejackets will face the winner of a game between Blaine and Forest Lake in the semifinals to be played at Elk River starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Cambridge-Isanti closed the regular season with two victories, winning at Chisago Lakes 80-56 on Monday, Feb. 24, then knocking off Becker 90-39 on Friday, Feb. 28.
Henry Abraham scored 23 points to lead three C-I players in double figures against the Wildcats as Micah Ladd finished with 19 and Hunter Melander added 15.
Abraham scored 37 points in the win over Becker, giving him 3,000 career points, while Ladd and Melander both added 14 against the Bulldogs.
North Branch is the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament and will travel to Hermantown to face the Hawks on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m.
The Vikings lost at Monticello on Monday, Feb. 24, then fell to Cloquet 90-78 the following evening. But North Branch closed the regular season with an 85-69 home win over Big Lake on Friday, Feb. 28, a game that saw Carson Klein lead four Vikings in double figures with 22 points.
Drew VanEerden scored 18, Carter Whitman had 13 and Andrew Thauwald 11 against the Hornets.
Rush City is the No. 13 seed in the Class 2A Section 6 tournament, meaning the Tigers will open tournament action with a contest at Melrose on Thursday, March 5, starting at 7 p.m.
The Tigers lost twice last week, bowing to St. John’s Prep 61-60 on Thursday, Feb. 27, before losing to Moose Lake-Willow River 93-66 on Friday, Feb. 28. Tony Daas had 18 points in the latter game, while Ty Stepp scored 11 and Zeth Hahn 10.
Braham wasted no time getting started in the tournament, hosting Onamia on Monday, March 2, in a first-round contest in Class A Section 5. If the seventh-seeded Bombers won that contest, they will play No. 2 seed East Central on the road on Thursday, March 5, starting at 7 p.m.
“I feel we deserve the seed that we received,” Braham coach Jeff Eklund said. “We have had many close games this season, and the lessons we have learned in those games will carry over into the playoffs and ultimately next year.”
The Bombers closed the regular season with two tough losses, dropping a 71-62 decision to Barnum on Monday, Feb. 24, despite 17 points from Kevin Laman and 14 apiece from Zach Yerke and Caleb Schustad, then falling to East Central 57-49 on Friday, Feb. 28, in a game where Luke Bendickson scored 13 points, Yerke 12 and Laman 10.
Cambridge Christian plays in CAL Tournament
The Cambridge Christian boys and girls basketball teams will travel to Mankato later this week to compete in the Christian Athletic League Tournament hosted by Immanuel Lutheran.
The Warrior boys are the No. 6 seed in the tournament and will open against Community Christian on Thursday, March 5, in a game that will tip off at 4:45 p.m.
The Cambridge Christian girls are seeded third in the tournament, and in the first round the Warriors will play Valley Christian on the same day as the boys beginning at 3 p.m.
The girls team enters the tournament on a bit of a roll after two victories last week. The Warriors closed the home season with a 62-25 win over Faith Foreston on Monday, Feb. 24, as Abigail Nyquist scored 17 points and Kristina Gerard added 10.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Cambridge Christian pounded St. Cloud Christian 57-20 behind 10 points from Nyquist and Anna Gleason along with 9 by Julia Fryc.
“I feel pretty good going into the tournament,” coach Brian Bergman said. “We have gotten our injured players back, and I think we are playing well right now. We have won six of our last seven games, including two wins against teams that had beaten us earlier this season.
“If we can play the way I know we can, we have a really good chance of making it to the championship. We have a very experienced team, so hopefully that experience will give us the extra advantage we need in the tournament.”
Pine City Area hockey loses section final
The Pine City Area boys hockey team fell just short of advancing to the state tournament, giving up three goals in the third period of a 6-4 loss to Monticello in the Class A Section 5 title game played at Fogerty Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Dragons got a goal from Dusty Bergstrom in the first period, while Gabe Westbrook and Peyton Smetana scored in the second to make the score 3-3. George Miller scored at 15:45 of the third period to tie the contest at 4-4, but Monticello scored just 14 seconds later and then added an empty-net goal to secure the victory.
Alex Laven finished with 28 saves in net for Pine City Area.
Hintermeister competes in state diving
Cambridge-Isanti diver Ethan Hintermeister competed in the Class 2A state diving tournament held at the Wilkins Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday, Feb. 27.
A junior who also competed in the state meet last season, Hintermeister posted a 137.95 score for his five preliminary dives and fell just short of advancing to the semifinals.
