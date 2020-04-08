Some area athletic fields are shining a ray of light during these times of darkness.
While schools across the state of Minnesota are closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have turned on their stadium lights as a way to show support for their students.
“Sometimes we take for granted our students – all of our students,” said Rush City Athletics Director Lee Rood. “For example, we love to watch our athletes compete, and with there being no games these days, we see how much we miss them. We feel this is a way to show all of our students there’s hope out there.”
John Millea, the MSHSL’s media specialist, said the movement – which is called “Be The Light” – started at Dumas High School in Texas in mid-March. A high school principal there was saddened to see a darkened field, and he asked his football coach to turn on the stadium lights.
The principal then challenged other schools to take part, and last week the movement reached Minnesota.
Many schools around the state are using the hashtag #BeTheLightMN to share photos of their lighted stadium with others.
On Friday, March 3, Rood turned on the lights at Rush City’s Andy Saloka Field, which serves as the school’s football and baseball field, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
“I flipped on the stadium lights so people could see them – in the same way we wish we could see our students,” he said. “In the grand scheme I know it’s something small. But we know our kids are missing out on athletics and a lot of other things; we wanted them to know we’re still thinking about them.”
North Branch also turned on its stadium lights last Friday, April 3, while Cambridge-Isanti turned on the lights at Larson Field on Monday, April 6, from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. In military time, 8:20 p.m. is 20:20; that time was chosen as a symbol of support for this year’s seniors, the graduating class of 2020.
