All four area schools posted impressive performance at the state tournament hosted by St. Michael-Albertville last week.
In the Class 3A meet, Cambridge-Isanti was led by junior Anika Larson, who reached the podium two times. Her best effort came when she advanced to the finals in the 100 and placed seventh with a time of 12.20.
Larson also placed ninth among 17 competitors in the long jump with a best leap of 17-1. She just missed the finals in the 200, placing 11th in that event with a time of 26.65 that missed qualifying for the finals by 14-hundredths of a second.
She also ran a leg on the Bluejackets’ 4x100 relay along with seniors Laci Leverty and June Merkouris along with sophomore Grace Hoffman that placed 14th with a time of 50.35.
On the boys side, the Bluejackets’ 4x400 relay of junior Kobe Karels, senior Andre Hall, junior Tyvion Williams and senior Samuel Mechah advanced the finals with a time of 3:23.84. In that finals, that quartet finished eighth with a 3:24.47 clocking.
Meanwhile junior John Ziebarth just missed advancing to the finals in the discus and finished tenth with a best throw of 145-5.
In the Class 2A meet, North Branch had a number of competitors perform well against the best athletes from around the state.
The Vikings’ best finish came in the girls 4x200 relay as freshman Avery Smith, seventh grader Sophia Thorsen, freshman Sophia Benedict and freshman Dakota Esget advanced to the finals with a time of 1:45.70, then placed fifth with a 1:45.54 time in the finals.
Individually, eighth grader Ella Dick placed seventh in the pole vault with a best height of 10-0. Thorsen placed 11th in the 200 with a time of 26.30, while freshman Ella Kuhlman placed 12th in the 300 hurdles with a 47.67 clocking.
Freshman Asaysha Olson placed 12th in the long jump with a best leap of 15-7, and she earned 15th in the triple jump with a best of 32-11.
The girls 4x400 relay of freshman Derrian Dick, Kuhlman, Esget and Thorsen placed 11th with a time of 4:11.84.
On the boys side, the best result came from senior Justin Ramos in the triple jump as he placed tenth with a best leap of 40-6.75.
Sophomore Eric Flor earned 14th place in the pole vault by clearing 10-6, while senior Logan Murphy failed to place after missing at his opening height of 5-10.
In the Class A meet, two Rush City boys and two Braham girls put together impressive performances.
For Rush City, sophomore Owen Dick cleared 12-6 in the pole vault to finish seventh in his first state meet appearance.
His teammate, junior Nolan Anderson, just missed advancing to the finals in the 110 hurdles. While he posted a personal best of 15.68, he missed qualifying for the finals by a mere 11-hundredths of a second.
For Braham, juniors Ella Doble and Julia Kuhnke both advanced to the finals in their respective events.
Doble advanced in the 200 with a time of 26.81, narrowly edging the next runner by one-hundredth of a second. In the finals she finished eighth with a 26.99 clocking.
Kuhnke moved forward in the 800 with a time of 2:22.08 that was good for eighth place. In the finals she earned seventh with a personal best of 2:20.05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.