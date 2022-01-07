A number of area athletes were honored for their performances on the field and in the classroom last fall.
On the gridiron, Cambridge-Isanti had two players, seniors Adam Hamed and Braden Jones, earn district honors. Hamed was named Defensive Back of the Year, while Jones was the Wide Receiver of the Year.
Both also received all-subdistrict honors along with seniors Cooper Laase, Colton Skoglund and Josh Carlson along with junior Lucas Daigle. All-district honorable mention choices for the Bluejackets were senior Ari Sullivan, Brayden Johnson, Andre Hall, Merle Mauer and Cyrus Mattson along with sophomore Dalton Muehlberg.
North Branch also had a number of football players honored after the Vikings posted an undefeated regular season and advanced to the Class 4A Section 7 championship contest. Six players — seniors Ashton LaBelle, Jackson Marcussen and Andrew Thauwald along with juniors Adam Johnstone, Tyler Schneidewind and Sam Robillard — were named to the all-district team, while honorable mention choices included seniors Cole Olson, Nate Skiba and Sam Sonnek.
The Vikings named to the all-section team were Johnstone, Robillard, Schneidewind, Thauwald and senior Ryan O’Day, while the honorable mention choices for all-section were seniors Luke Cornelius, Aidan Dufeck and Olson.
Rush City had five players receive all-district honors from the Northeast Blue subdistrict. The Tigers who were honored were seniors Montgomery Palmer, Ty Stepp and Lucas McFee along with junior Shaun Archambault and London Mold. Senior Brock Diedrich and juniors Chase O’Flanagan and Nolan Anderson all received honorable mention from the subdistrict.
The Braham football team had three players named to the All-Northeast Silver team in seniors Austin Sterling and Max Londgren as well as sophomore Jake Tepley, while senior Jonah Johnson and sophomore Braden Grams received honorable mention.
In volleyball, Cambridge-Isanti had three players on the All-Mississippi 8 team in senior Makenzie Coplan and juniors Ada Schlenker and Brooklyn Dickey, while North Branch was represented by seniors Madison Helin and Lydia Kuhlman. Both schools also had a pair of honorable mention choices: senior Ivy Wadzink and junior Abigail Wimmer of Cambridge-Isanti were honored, as were North Branch seniors Lindsey Bunes and Paige Peaslee.
Rush City received several postseason honors after winning the Great River Conference volleyball crown with an unblemished 10-0 record. Senior Emma Kirby was named MVP of the league, while freshman libero McKenna Garr was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Kirby and Garr also earned spots on the all-league team, as did senior Alexis Ertz and sophomore Cora Sayotovich, while sophomore Ella Ferrie received honorable mention.
Braham junior Ashlynn Giffrow was named Great River Conference Hitter of the Year and was named to the all-conference team, as was junior Julia Kuhnke, while senior Lacy Cuda was an honorable mention selection.
Mississippi 8 girls tennis champ Cambridge-Isanti was well-represented on the all-league team as seniors Chloe Hajek, Madison Lawrence, Natalie Randall and Maddie Troolin were honored along with junior Ava Lowman. North Branch senior Rachel Wurdemann also earned a berth on the All-Mississippi 8 team.
In boys soccer, North Branch had three players earn All-Mississippi 8 honors in senior Tanner Bollman, sophomore Carson Weber and senior Garrett Korkowski, while Cambridge-Isanti senior Erik Kindem also was named to the All-Mississippi 8 team.
In girls soccer, four Vikings were named to the All-Mississippi 8 team in seniors Emmie Meyer, Lilly Johnson and Paris Kopp along with sophomore Ava Gerten, while Cambridge-Isanti junior Mariah Martin also earned a berth on that squad.
In girls swimming, Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Arianna Melby was named to the All-Mississippi 8 team.
Academically, teams can earn “gold” status with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while earning “silver” status with a team GPA between 3.30 and 3.49.
The North Branch boys cross-country team earned silver status with a 3.44 GPA, while the girls had a 3.66 GPA to earn gold. In girls soccer, Cambridge-Isanti earned gold with a 3.53 GPA, while North Branch received silver with a 3.30 mark.
All eight girls tennis teams in the Mississippi 8 earned gold honors, including Cambridge-Isanti (3.88 GPA) and North Branch (3.54 GPA), while the North Branch volleyball team received gold with a 3.72 GPA.
In the Great River Conference, Rush City earned silver academic honors for football, volleyball and boys cross-country, while the girls cross-country team earned gold.
