A decade after his death, Andy Englund is continuously remembered with a memorial vintage snowmobile race to raise money for multiple Isanti County projects.
On Dec. 21, 2012, Englund was traveling home from North Dakota to celebrate Christmas with his family when he got into a fatal car accident just eight miles from home. Now every year, the family makes sure he is remembered in a positive way.
“At that time he loved snowmobile racing especially these vintage snowmobile races and we just decided we wanted to do something in memory of him. We thought this was just a really good idea,” Englund’s mother, Wendy Englund said.
Englund was born in Cambridge on Jan. 22, 1988 to Jim and Wendy Englund. Andy was raised in Bradford and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2006.
This is the ninth year that the Englund family is hosting the memorial race and they continue to receive an outpouring of support from the community.
“We have so many awesome items and baskets and it gets overwhelming. The outreach that our friends and people that we don’t even know – the outcome is overwhelming but we’re just so grateful,” Wendy said.
The Andy Englund Memorial Race will be held on Saturday Feb. 12, at Flickabirds Resort on Rush Lake, 50091 Clover Trail, Rush City.
Classes include HR, HD, Relic and Enticer. Registration is from 7 to 10 a.m. inside the bar. The entry fee is $76 per sled. Single or team drivers are welcome. There will be trophies for the top five in each class. Line up is at 10:30 a.m., drivers meeting at 10:45 a.m., the National Anthem is at 10:55 a.m. and the flag drops at 11 a.m.
Wendy mentioned how exciting it is to see people from the community join in the event.
“People just come because they want to do it. They race for 50 miles on these old vintage snowmobiles and it’s just fun to watch,” Wendy said.
After 10 years it is still difficult for the family, but Wendy mentioned they are grateful for all those that attend and support Englund and the things he loved.
“It’s just so heartwarming to see these all people come together for him and to honor him and what a wonderful young man that he was,” Wendy said. “It’s an emotional day but also a really fun day.”
All of the proceeds are donated to multiple associations that honor Englund the most.
“He absolutely loved to hunt, he loved fishing so all the money that we make, everything, we donate to Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Quality Deer Management, the Sportsmens Club. Everything stays local,” Wendy said. “I also donate to Compassionate Friends, which is a grief group for parents who have lost children. We just try to get that money out to the community that fits him,” Wendy said.
Each year has been very successful for fundraising and the family is happy to give that money away.
“The last time we did it we raised $13,000. We were able to give that money away to many different people. Like I said we like to give to those kind of in memory of Andy,” Wendy said.
Wendy mentioned how great of a person Englund was and how passionate he felt about snowmobiles.
“He loved to snowmobile and he was really good at it,” Wendy said. “He helped people with their snowmobiles and he did so much that they just come out to honor him.”
Although it is a great day to remember Englund, his death will always be hard on the family.
“It’s going to be a great day no matter what the weather is like,” Wendy said. “It doesn’t ever get easier, it just gets different as years go by.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting wildlife management projects in the Isanti County area in honor and memory of Englund. For more information call Mitch at 763-234-5394 or Mike at 763-286-1772. If you would like to donate to the event, contact Wendy Englund at 612-483-3928. For more information visit midwestvintagesnowmobileracing.com.
