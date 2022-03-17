The Braham girls basketball team was nearly doomed, trailing Ogilvie by 17 points with just nine minutes to play in its Class A Subsection 5 East championship game on Wednesday, March 9.
A comeback? It seemed impossible – to everyone but the girls in the Bombers’ huddle during a critical timeout.
“What we always do in every game is push each other to our limits, trying to help each other,” senior Lacy Cuda said. “We try to be positive to one another. And we don’t give up.
“We told each other, ‘All we can do is work hard and give this our best – so let’s do that.’”
The Bombers’ hard work paid off, as they overcame that seemingly insurmountable deficit and claimed a 43-40 victory as well as the subsection title.
“Our message all year has been to stay strong on the defensive side of the court,” Braham coach Zach Loy said. “Our defense kept us in the game, and we kept the faith that shots would fall for us eventually.
“There was no quit in our girls – and that’s why we came out on top.”
Both teams were strong defensively in the early going, with both teams managing just eight points in the first eight minutes. But Ogilvie scored six straight points to take the lead, and the Lions held that advantage the rest of the period and led 21-14 at halftime.
Early in the second half the Bombers cut the deficit to five, only to see Ogilvie score on its next three possessions to start building a lead that eventually grew to 37-20 before sophomore Nickole Duvernay connected on a 3-pointer with around nine minutes to play.
“Give Ogilvie a lot of credit, especially [6-foot-1] Maddie Anderson,” Loy said. “She was a force in the middle, and we couldn’t get any shots going in there. It took us awhile, but we finally did get some shots to fall.”
The shots started to fall when Braham installed a full-court press – and began its amazing comeback.
“It’s not that we weren’t playing with a lot of energy throughout the game, but we felt Ogilvie was in a comfort zone against us,” Loy said. “We had to roll the dice a little bit. But we sped up the game, forced them into some turnovers, and turned our steals into transition baskets.
“On a night where shots weren’t falling, to get easy baskets that helped us chip away at their lead was huge.”
By the 6-minute mark of the period the deficit was trimmed to 37-30, and Duvernay’s jumper in the lane with 5:30 made the score 37-35. Duvernay made a free throw with 4:16 to go, and Cuda’s steal and break-away layup gave the Bombers a 38-37 lead with 3:52 left.
Sophomore Madison Davis was fouled with 2:54 on the clock and made the first of two free throws, but Ogilvie tied the game with a basket by Grace Heins 50 seconds later.
Braham stayed poised, and Duvernay’s layup at the end of a press break gave the Bombers the lead for good. Two free throws by Davis with 34.6 seconds left made the score 43-39, and the Lions managed only one free throw after that.
“That shows the way our team grew this year,” Loy said. “At the start of the year, we might panic under pressure and throw the ball away. In this game our girls showed a lot of poise and confidence. They made the right decisions with the ball, they were strong with the ball, and we finished our opportunities.”
Duvernay led the Bombers with 15 points, while Davis and sophomore Arin Zimpel each added 11 points.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done anything like this,” Cuda said after the game, her eyes filled with tears. “It feels really good, as a senior, to win this game and continue in the playoffs.
“The fans were really supportive, and it’s great to know we have so many fans who support us in each and every game that we play.”
Sadly, Braham saw its season come to an end with a 38-27 loss to Nevis in the section championship game played at Little Falls on Friday, March 11. In that contest the Bombers went scoreless for much of the first half and trailed 17-9 at halftime.
That did not deter them from making another spirited comeback.
“We were able to refer back to Wednesday’s night game, so we weren’t panicked that we were down at halftime,” Loy said. “We knew our defense would keep us in the game, and frankly we knew things couldn’t be worse than they were in the first half.
“We knew that, if we stayed the course, we were going to turn things around.”
Braham cut its deficit to four points with roughly six minutes to play, but could come no closer.
“Nevis is a good team that could have success at state,” Loy said. “They had some players hit some big shots late when they needed them.”
While the season ended with a loss, Braham had much to celebrate in a 17-13 season that saw the Bombers post a 9-3 mark in Great River Conference action.
“I think this program took another step in the right direction,” Loy said. “Two years ago, we lost in the first round of the playoffs, and last year we lost in the second round. This year we broke through the subsection, but I think the atmosphere at the section final may have been shocking to some players who have never experienced it.
“We have a young team, and we’ll bring a lot of players back. I think this was a great experience for them, so hopefully we will be more comfortable in this situation in the future.”
The Bombers lose only two seniors, Cuda and Ella Kuhnke, and Loy said Wednesday’s comeback win showed how his young team had learned how to overcome adversity.
“There were a lot of highs this season, but this team never let the lows get to them,” he said. “They always were able to battle back. We’ll celebrate a lot of awesome moments; we’ll remember the good and learn the lessons from the bad, hoping both help us grow in the future.”
