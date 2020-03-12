It is hard to imagine a better finish to a season than the one enjoyed by the Cambridge Christian School girls basketball team.
Well, truth be told, it isn’t that hard: The Warriors could have won the championship game of the Christian Athletic League tournament. But Cambridge Christian posted two wins in the tournament, including an upset in which the team pounded a higher seed, to reach the finals.
And the school’s senior-laden team was playing its best basketball at season’s end to reach 20 victories for the third year in a row.
“Seeing this team play so well at the tournament was great,” coach Brian Bergman said. “To be the No. 3 seed and reach the championship game isn’t expected – and we did that. It was a bittersweet finish, and there were some tears. But I was proud of the girls, because they finished really well.”
Meanwhile the Cambridge Christian boys might struggle to think of a more difficult finish to the season after losing twice in the CAL Tournament last weekend.
What’s more, in their second game the Warriors trailed by almost 20 points in the first half before rallying to within 5 points before eventually losing.
Coach Josh Faulker said the roller-coaster nature of that game mirrored those of his team’s season.
“After the game, I told the team, ‘I’m proud of you for fighting,’” he said. “I felt it was an accurate depiction of how the season went for us: When we came ready to play and did all the little things, we were a completely different team than when we didn’t. And when we didn’t, things would snowball pretty fast.”
Girls reach CAL title game
The Cambridge Christian girls, the No. 3 seed in the CAL tournament, opened with a 51-17 thrashing of Valley Christian on Thursday, March 5.
“In that game I just tried to get everyone on the court to give them a chance to play,” Bergman said. “When it comes to tournament time, there are a lot of games where the end of the bench doesn’t even get to see the floor. So it was good to get everyone in that game.”
The scoring was spread throughout the lineup, with Anna Gleason and Kristina Gerard leading the way with 10 points apiece.
Then came the contest against Community Christian, the second seed and a team that had beaten the Warriors twice during the regular season.
There would be no three-peat here, though, as Cambridge Christian crushed the Eagles 77-48.
“This was the game where we put everything together and played our best game of the season,” Bergman said. “It was a memorable moment to be sure. I knew we had that potential, and we’ve shown it in spurts, but we have never put it together for a game. … It wasn’t uncharacteristic – everyone did what they can do.
“We knew it was a winnable game. I felt pretty good coming in to the game – but I never would have predicted that we’d win by almost 30.”
Abigail Nyquest led the Warriors with 22 points, while Gerard scored 20 and Gleason added 13 off the bench.
Cambridge Christian advanced to the championship on Saturday, March 7, but suffered a 55-34 loss to South Metro.
“There’s a reason they are undefeated,” Bergman said of South Metro. “They feature constant pressure, and the key would be to break their press so we didn’t turn the ball over and give them easy points. And we did that, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. … We had a lot of good shots, but they just didn’t go in. The score doesn’t show it, but we played OK.”
Nyquist was the only Cambridge Christian player to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points. She was named to the all-tournament team, as was Emma Pankan, who played in pain after injuring her knee in Friday’s victory.
Nyquist and Pankan also were named to the all-league team, while Gerard received honorable mention on that squad.
The Warriors finished the season 20-10, marking the third straight season the program has reached 20 victories.
And there were other victories, including the return of Sebla Swanson to action late in the season. Swanson, the team’s MVP as a freshman, was expected to miss her senior season following an ACL tear this past summer.
“Sebla was able to come back and play late in the season,” Bergman said. “She hit a pair of big 3-pointers in the win over Community Christian, but it was more meaningful to see her come back and play late in the season.”
Boys inconsistent in two losses
Meanwhile the Cambridge Christian boys team were the No. 6 seed in its bracket, which meant the Warriors opened against third-seeded Community Christian on Thursday, March 5.
“We knew, going into that game, we would need to play a perfect game to keep the final score within 10-15 points,” Faulkner said. “Our guys came out ready to play, and we led 15-13 midway through the first half.
“But Willmar is just the better team, and they started to take us a little more seriously at that point. They started pressuring us, playing a little more aggressively on defense and taking away some of the things we were doing. And as they ratcheted up the defense, they were able to create some separation.”
The final score of that contest was 86-34, with senior Kameron Henderson leading the way with 10 points. Despite the lopsided score, Faulkner said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“All you can ask a team to do is come out with the right mindset, run the plays, and control the things they can control,” he said. “They did that, and they kept fighting until the end. If they do that, I can live with the result.”
That setback pushed the Warriors into a losers bracket contest against Valley Christian, a contest Faulker said was a “tale of two halves.”
“In the first half we were not ready to play, and it seemed as if there was a lid on the basket,” he said. “We were down 24-5 because they could not miss a shot, and we had mental errors that led to turnovers. We were down 45-27 at halftime.”
Then came the second half, and Faulkner said he “threw the kitchen sink” at Valley Christian in an attempt to slow down their offense. It was a successful attempt, as it turned out.
“We used a box-and-one – something we have never practiced – on a kid who just couldn’t miss,” Faulkner said. “We wanted to give him some different looks, perhaps throw him off a little bit. And we ended up cutting the deficit to 5 points and had the ball twice, but we had turnovers and did not come any closer.”
Cambridge Christian eventually lost 71-61 despite 21 points from Henderson and 12 by Caleb Boettcher. A major culprit in the defeat was the team’s struggles from the free-throw line as the Warriors made just 8 of 27 charity tosses.
“That will get you beat,” Faulkner said.
Henderson was named to the all-tournament team, while Johan Pankan received honorable mention on that squad. And Faulkner was named the Coach of the Year on the boy’s side – much to his surprise.
“When I heard my name mentioned as coach of the year, I wondered for a second if there was another coach with my name,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t expect it. I know our team has fought all season long and has improved, but we only had seven wins all season. To be recognized by my peers was an honor; it makes want to keep plugging to help this team get better, because people noticed.”
Faulker said this summer will be an important one in the development of the boys program at Cambridge Christian.
“I want our guys to focus on dribbling the basketball, shooting the basketball – improving their basketball skills,” he said. “I have a summer league lined up for these guys: We’ll play some extra games in Pine City’s summer league. We’ll play a JV schedule, which should be great, because it should give these guys some confidence.”
