Cambridge-Isanti
Friday, Sept. 3 Elk River
Friday, Sept. 10 at St. Francis
Friday, Sept. 17 at St. Cloud Tech
Friday, Sept 24 Sauk Rapids-Rice
Friday, Oct. 1 Monticello
Friday, Oct. 8 at Chisago Lakes
Friday, Oct. 15 at Coon Rapids
Wednesday, Oct. 20 Andover
North Branch
Friday, Sept. 3 Pine City
Friday, Sept. 10 Duluth East
Friday, Sept. 17 at Mora
Friday, Sept 24 at Eveleth-Gilbert
Friday, Oct. 1 Grand Rapids
Friday, Oct. 8 at Duluth Denfield
Friday, Oct. 15 Hermantown
Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Cloquet
Braham
Thursday, Sept. 2 Mesabi East
Friday, Sept. 10 Deer River
Friday, Sept. 17 at Barnum
Friday, Sept 24 at Chisholm
Friday, Oct. 1 North Woods
Friday, Oct. 8 at Moose Lake/Willow River
Friday, Oct. 15 East Central
Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Mille Lacs
Rush City
Thursday, Sept. 2 East Central
Friday, Sept. 10 at Mille Lacs
Friday, Sept. 17 at Crosby-Ironton
Friday, Sept 24 Hinckley-Finlayson
Friday, Oct. 1 at Nashwauk-Keewatin
Friday, Oct. 8 Mesabi East
Friday, Oct. 15 at International Falls
Wednesday, Oct. 20 Moose Lake/Willow River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.