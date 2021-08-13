Cambridge-Isanti

Friday, Sept. 3 Elk River

Friday, Sept. 10 at St. Francis

Friday, Sept. 17 at St. Cloud Tech

Friday, Sept 24 Sauk Rapids-Rice

Friday, Oct. 1 Monticello

Friday, Oct. 8 at Chisago Lakes

Friday, Oct. 15 at Coon Rapids

Wednesday, Oct. 20 Andover

North Branch

Friday, Sept. 3 Pine City

Friday, Sept. 10 Duluth East

Friday, Sept. 17 at Mora

Friday, Sept 24 at Eveleth-Gilbert

Friday, Oct. 1 Grand Rapids

Friday, Oct. 8 at Duluth Denfield

Friday, Oct. 15 Hermantown

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Cloquet

Braham

Thursday, Sept. 2 Mesabi East

Friday, Sept. 10 Deer River

Friday, Sept. 17 at Barnum

Friday, Sept 24 at Chisholm

Friday, Oct. 1 North Woods

Friday, Oct. 8 at Moose Lake/Willow River

Friday, Oct. 15 East Central

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Mille Lacs

Rush City

Thursday, Sept. 2 East Central

Friday, Sept. 10 at Mille Lacs

Friday, Sept. 17 at Crosby-Ironton

Friday, Sept 24 Hinckley-Finlayson

Friday, Oct. 1 at Nashwauk-Keewatin

Friday, Oct. 8 Mesabi East

Friday, Oct. 15 at International Falls

Wednesday, Oct. 20 Moose Lake/Willow River

Load comments