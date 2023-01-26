Bluejackets girls basketball falls to Becker
In a battle of two of the top teams in the Mississippi 8, the Becker girls basketball team proved to be too much for Cambridge-Isanti, handing the Bluejackets a 72-44 setback on Friday, Jan. 20, on the road.
The Bulldogs started the game off strongly, jumping out to a halftime advantage of 44-19, then coasting to the win.
Maraya Wiltrout was the lone Bluejacket to reach double-digits in scoring, tallying 14 points to go along with nine rebounds in the defeat.
The loss was the first in the Mississippi 8 for Cambridge-Isanti, dropping the team to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Looking to get back on track, the Bluejackets first played Monticello on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on the Magic’s court before returning home to face the Princeton Tigers on Thursday. The game against the Magic was not completed prior to the County News Review’s deadline, while the game against Princeton is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. in Cambridge-Isanti.
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
The Cambridge-Isanti boys swim and diving team fell in a Mississippi 8 matchup by a 90-87 margin to Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 19 in the Bluejackets’ pool.
Christopher Williams and John Humphrey starred in the meet for C-I. Williams won the 50-yard freestyle by completing the race in 23.64 while also winning the 100 freestyle after a 53.41.
As for Humphrey, the senior led the pack in the 100 butterfly with his time of 1:03.47.
Both combined to help the 400 freestyle relay, along with Joseph Larkin and Aidan Timmann, to another first place finish at 3:48.11.
Bluejackets wrestling
Meeting the Becker Bulldogs for the second time in a matter of five days, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team showed improvement but fell in a tight 35-27 decision on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Becker.
Dropping the match 57-14 in the first meeting, the Bluejackets did not get off to a much better start in the second. Falling behind 7-0, Cambridge-Isanti didn’t allow the early deficit to snowball, retorting with win by Blaine Wald via a 7-4 decision at 120-pounds before Brock Brown picked up a pin to win the 126-pound match and give the Bluejackets the 9-7 advantage.
From there, Becker and Cambridge-Isanti traded blows, before the Bulldogs closed things out.
After a sudden victory at 195 by Darren Spencer to surge the Bluejackets ahead at 27-26, Becker scored the final nine points of the dual to take the contest.
Bluejackets Duals
Hosting the Bluejackets Duals on Saturday, Jan. 21, Cambridge-Isanti battled with injuries on the way to a 2-2 record for the day.
The Bluejackets, short four starters from the lineup, beat Minneapolis South and St. Cloud Tech while dropping duals to Andover and Forest Lake.
Wyatt Wald, Maverick Henderson and Treytin Byers were all undefeated for the day to power Cambridge-Isanti.
St. Francis is now up next for the Bluejackets as the team heads to face the Saints on Thursday, Jan. 26. The match is set to start at 6 p.m.
Bluejackets gymnastics
Continuing their upwards trend, the Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team scored a season-high 141.075 in a Mississippi 8 victory over Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 19.
A trio of Bluejackets in Abby Kryzer, Zoe Klocksien and Alison Barber helped Cambridge-Isanti to sweep the top-three spots on the podium in uneven bars, as the three scored 9.05, 8.625, and 8.55, respectively.
Kryzer and Barber also claimed second and third in all-around with Kryzer in second at 35.9 while Barber totaled 35.175, in what was a season high for the senior.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 4-0 in the Mississippi 8 with the victory as a big week loomed for the Bluejackets with three meets on the docket.
Bluejackets boys hockey
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team fell by a 3-2 score to the Monticello Moose on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Tied at 2-2 in the third period, a goal by the Moose with less than two minutes to play proved to be the difference-maker in the conference loss.
Wyatt Nutt and Finn Overby scored the goals for Cambridge-Isanti, while goaltender Jaxon Sibell made 32 saves in the loss.
Cambridge-Isanti 4,
Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Bouncing back from the loss to the Moose, the Bluejackets got back on track Saturday, Jan. 21, beating Sauk Rapids-Rice by a 4-1 final.
Two goals in the first while two more in the second propelled Cambridge-Isanti to the victory. The Bluejackets had four different goal-scorers in the victory with Gordy Lawson, Ethan Boughton, Seth Terhell and Caleb Wisen lighting the lamp.
Jason Hosch earned the win in net with 21 saves.
At 8-7, the Bluejackets played for the Rusty Skates on Tuesday, Jan. 24 before hosting Little Falls two nights later in two possible section clashes.
The game against Princeton was not completed prior to the County News Review’s deadline.
North Branch Vikings girls basketball
The North Branch girls basketball team got the week off to a tough start, suffering a 75-30 home loss at the hands of Becker on Jan. 17. The Bulldogs jumped on the Vikings early, taking a 47-15 lead at halftime.
The Vikings tightened up defensively in the second half, but it was too little, too late. Sophomores Ella Kuhlman and Johanna Bartkey led the way for the Vikings, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Vikings had a better showing on two nights later when the team traveled to Princeton, but ultimately fell to the Tigers 48-34.
The defensive effort from North Branch was stellar, but the Vikings continued their struggles to score on the offensive side.
Kuhlman and Bartkey both finished with 13 points in the loss to Princeton.
Vikings boys basketball
The North Branch boys basketball dropped a heartbreaking 80-75 overtime loss at Becker on Jan. 17.
The game was tightly contested from start to finish, with the Bulldogs outscoring the Vikings 12-7 in the overtime period which proved to be the difference.
Junior Brody Beaver continued his strong play, leading the Vikings in scoring with 21 points. Senior Carson Klein finished with 18 points and sophomore Tyler Minke added 10 points in the losing effort.
On Jan. 20, the Vikings hit the road again and were defeated 85-53 by a very strong Princeton Tigers team.
The loss drops the Vikings record to 7-7 overall, while Princeton moves its record to 10-3.
Minke finished the Princeton game with 15 points, while Beaver added 12.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Northern Tier girls hockey team may have finally hit its stride, winning three games on the week in impressive fashion.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Northern Tier traveled to Princeton and came away with a 2-0 win. Northern Tier jumped out to a quick 2-goal lead with sophomores Natalie Cheney and Ariel Carlsten both putting the puck in the back of the net in the first period. Junior Jaden Kozak assisted on both goals for Northern Tier.
From there the team used strong defense and solid goaltending from sophomore Abby Thurmer to keep Princeton off the board.
On Jan. 19, behind a phenomenal effort from Thurmer in goal, the Stars held off Moose Lake Area 1-0 on the road.
Thurmer was unflappable as she finished the contest with 29 saves.
Northern Tier got its only goal of the game in the second period when Carlsten took advantage of the power play and recorded her second goal in as many games.
Northern Tier returned to the friendly confines of the East Bethel Ice Arena the following day and came away with a 5-2 victory over Hutchinson.
With the game knotted up at 2 heading into the third period, Northern Tier established control with three goals.
Two of the three late goals came from the stick of sophomore Makenna Sanders. The other third-period goal came from senior leader Marissa Miller, who also finished the contest with two goals scored.
Eighth grader Molly Larson also notched a goal in the first period for Northern Tier.
Northern Edge boys hockey
Northern Edge continued its struggles on the road at Monticello on Tuesday, Jan. 17, absorbing a 13-1 loss at the hands of the Magic.
Northern Edge actually took a 1-0 lead early in the game when senior Loghan Croal found the back of net. That lead would be short
lived as Monticello scored six times in the second period alone.
Two nights later Northern Edge returned home to the East Bethel Ice Arena but again struggled all around in its 5-1 loss to Proctor.
Senior Paul Boelk scored the lone goal on the night for Northern Tier when he tied the game at one with his first period score.
The Rails scored two goals in both the second and third periods to cruise to victory.
Vikings wrestling
The North Branch wrestling team hosted Princeton in a dual meet on Jan. 19 and fell by a score of 65-15.
Sophomores Jack Baker, Ethan Kester, and junior Colin Devall recorded wins for North Branch in their respective weights.
On Jan. 21, the Vikings headed across the border to compete in the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic. North Branch scored 21.5 points as a team and finished in 19th place overall in the very competitive field. Class AAA power Stillwater won the event by scoring an impressive 227 points.
Baker was the only Viking who placed in the top 5, recording a fifth-place finish in the 106-pound division.
Rush City Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team boosted its record to 6-4 on the season by picking up a pair of victories on the week.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Tigers made the short trip over to Braham and picked up an impressive 77-52 win over their rivals.
On Jan. 20, Rush City returned home and used its up-tempo style to run away from Mille Lacs by a score of 91-59.
The Tigers jumped on the Huskies early, and Mille Lacs had no answers defensively as Rush City scored 90 points for the third time this season.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team suffered a 71-52 loss to a very strong Braham team at home on Jan. 17.
Braham has established itself as the team to beat in the Great River Conference and it was a good litmus test for Rush City to compete against the Bombers.
The Tigers responded to the Braham loss by picking up two big wins later in the week. On Jan. 19 Rush City traveled to Forest Lake and defeated North Lakes Academy by a score of 63-22.
Less than 24 hours after the win over North Lakes, the Tigers returned home and picked up a dominant 61-20 win over Mille Lacs on Jan. 20.
“We had loss to Braham on Tuesday, but got it together for a back-to-back wins against North Lakes Academy and Mille Lacs,” Rush City head coach Brekka Giller said. “We are cutting down on turnovers and increasing our field goal percentages. Having 80% of our team scoring each night has been a huge game-changer for us.”
Rush City/Braham wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team hosted a triangular against Ogilvie and Royalton-Upsala on Jan. 19. Rush City/Braham squeaked out a tightly contested 42-37 team victory over Ogilvie.
Royalton handled Rush City/Braham in the second matchup of the night.
Braham Bombers boys basketball
The Braham boys basketball team suffered a pair of tough home losses on the week.
On Jan. 17 the Bombers fell to Rush City 77-52. Braham struggled to handle the pace at which Rush City plays with, getting beat in transition numerous times throughout the contest.
Braham hosted Cromwell-Wright on Jan. 19, falling to the Cardinals by a score of 53-42.
Braham’s record is now 4-9 on the season.
Bombers girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team continued its dominating ways, picking up three blowout wins on the week.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Bombers handled their rivals from Rush City on the road, defeating the Tigers 71-52.
Braham hit the road again on Jan. 19, running East Central out of the gym by the final score 66-27.
The Bombers returned home the following evening and once again were completely dominate over their competition, defeating Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66-22.
With the string of wins, Braham has notched its record to 13-1 on the season. The Bombers appear to be the team to beat in the Great River Conference, with its conference record standing at 6-0.
Cambridge Christian Warriors boys basketball
Cambridge Christian lost to Rochester Area by a score of 86-64 on Friday, Jan. 20.
