BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Mora at Braham High School
Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Upsala at Upsala High School
Jan. 12, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Prep High School
Jan. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Bombers girls basketball
Jan. 5, 5:45 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m. vs. Upsala at Upsala High School
Jan. 12, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Braham High School
Jan. 14, 12 p.m. vs. Nevis at Nevis High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Jan. 5, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Trinity School at River Ridge
Jan. 7, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mora High School
Jan. 12, 5 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Rush City High School
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Rush City High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. vs. Woodcrest Baptist Academy at Cambridge Christian
Jan. 13, 6 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran School vs. at Immanuel Lutheran High School
Warriors girls basketball
Jan. 13, 4 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran School at Immanuel Lutheran High School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 7, 3:15 p.m. vs. Tartan at Duluth East High School – Lake Superior Classic
Jan. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Francis at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena
Jan. 7, 3 p.m. vs. River Lakes at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Pine City Civic Center
Bluejackets gymnastics
Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. vs. North Branch at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Farmington High School
Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. vs St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 7, 1:00 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Spring Lake Park High School
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. vs Princeton at Princeton High School
Bluejackets wrestling
Jan. 5, 6 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 7, 9 a.m. vs Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 12, 6 p.m. vs Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Anoka Ice Arena
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway at IRA Civic Center
Jan. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Mora Civic Center
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Cloquet at North Branch High School
Jan. 10, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis at North Branch High School
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at North Branch High School
Jan. 10, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Vikings dance
No Events Scheduled
Vikings gymnastics
Jan. 7, 12:15 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Vikings wrestling
Jan. 5, 6 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 7, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Ogilvie High School
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. vs Monticello, Irondale, Big Lake at Monticello High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton First Bank and Trust Ice Arena
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Anoka Ice Arena
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway at IRA Civic Center
Jan. 9, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Mora Civic Center
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School
Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. vs. Moose Lake-Willow River at Moose Lake-Willow River High School
Tigers girls basketball
Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Rush City High School
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Mora at Rush City High School
Jan. 9, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Rush City High School
Jan. 12, 7:15 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Jan. 5, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Trinity School at River Ridge
Jan. 7, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mora High School
Jan. 12, 5 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Rush City High School
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. vs Multiple schools at Rush City High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Jan. 6, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice Arena
Jan. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Hudson Sports & Civic Center
Jan. 10, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 13, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Isanti Ice Arena
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.