The Board of Education for North Branch Area Public Schools is now accepting candidate applications for a special election to complete the term vacated by Kirby Ekstrom upon his retirement and currently filled by Jesse LaValla.
Applications are due back in the district office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
The elected individual will serve until January of 2023. If you are interested in serving on the school board, contact Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 or achambers@isd138.org for more information and an application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.