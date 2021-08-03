The Board of Education for North Branch Area Public Schools is now accepting candidate applications for a special election to complete the term vacated by Kirby Ekstrom upon his retirement and currently filled by Jesse LaValla.

Applications are due back in the district office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The elected individual will serve until January of 2023. If you are interested in serving on the school board, contact Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 or achambers@isd138.org for more information and an application.

