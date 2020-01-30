Maddie Larson is a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team, which needed a new assistant coach before the current season began. But when the Cambridge native heard the assistant would be her older sister, Justine, well …
“If I’m being honest, I was mad,” Maddie said. “I thought about the negatives: This would give her a chance to yell at me and make me run and things like that.”
But the die was cast, and Justine became an assistant coach with the Yellowjackets.
“[When I heard it was happening], all I did was chuckle,” said their girls basketball coach at Cambridge-Isanti, Jody Ledahl. “Seeing them grow up together, I’m sure that’s ‘interesting.’”
The significance of hiring a coach who is the older sister of one of the team’s players was not lost on Wisconsin-Superior head coach Zach Otto-Fisher.
“Justine is important to us, but Maddie is the only one who can take the court and put points on the board for us,” Otto-Fisher said. “So I thought about that. I asked Justine if she would be comfortable with that, but at the end I wanted to hire a good coach for the benefit of the program.”
This would not be the first time that older sister Justine coached a team that included her younger sister Maddie.
“I coached one of her soccer teams when she was younger,” Justine said. “We didn’t win a lot of games, but it was a lot of fun. Well, I had a lot of fun; I think Maddie had fun.”
Now Maddie admits that, the more she thought about this new arrangement, the more she became comfortable with the idea of having her older sister as a coach.
“After I thought about it, I started to get excited about it,” she admitted. “I realized it would be a cool opportunity to have her be one of my coaches and mentors. I feel blessed to have that.”
The first act:
Justine
When Otto-Fisher took over as head coach, he sent a text to Justine Larson to needle her about her free-throw shooting.
“Her junior year, her free-throw percentage was around 60%,” he recalled. “But before her senior year, she attacked it. She worked really hard, and that year she had a free-throw percentage of 80%.”
That laser-focus was apparent to Ledahl when Justine lettered for the Bluejackets from 2010-14.
“Justine was relentless, and she had an edge to her that was really fun to watch,” he said. “When she was dialed in, she really brought it.”
She brought that same attitude to Wisconsin-Superior, earning All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Second Team honors as both a junior and senior while earning a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team three straight seasons.
As a junior she was named UMAC Tournament MVP after leading the Bluejackets to the league title and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
After completing her eligibility, she took a few classes to complete her degree while serving as a C Team coach at Duluth East. Then Otto-Fisher gave her a call over the summer, asking her to join his staff.
“The hardest part for me was to come back and coach two classes of girls I had played with,” Justine said. “But I respect them and I know them, and they respect me as well.”
Otto-Fisher said he had no doubts Justine could easily hurdle that obstacle.
“Justine is so mature and has great character, I knew the girls would respect her if she came back as a coach,” he said. “She was a leader and a captain, and she was a very smart player, so it was a no-brainer to offer her the position.”
Perhaps the biggest obstacle to overcome in becoming a coach was Justine’s reserved nature.
“When I was a captain, that gave me more confidence to speak up,” Justine said. “And I’m more of a lead by example person, so as a coach I’m learning how to tell players to be better.”
The second act:
Maddie
Justine’s first attempt at recruiting a player to Wisconsin-Superior came when she talked to her younger sister about joining the program.
“Justine said, ‘Have you ever thought about playing at Superior?’” Maddie said. “The former coach, Don Mulhern, would always say, ‘You would look good in black and yellow.’ Then when Zach Otto-Fisher became the coach, he came to a game and said he would love to have me come to UWS.”
That was music to Maddie’s ears.
“I had played basketball since I was in third grade, and I just wasn’t ready to give it up,” she said. “I felt I had more things to do. I really wanted to do it, and I was just waiting for someone to give me a chance.”
The reason Otto-Fisher made the offer had little to do with having Justine in the program.
“When I asked Maddie why she wanted to play college basketball, she said, ‘I think I have the talent and ability to play in college – and I want to prove to the people who thought I couldn’t that they were wrong,’” he said. “As a coach, you want players who have that fire in them.”
Ledahl said Maddie’s contributions to the Cambridge-Isanti program extended beyond points and rebounds.
“Maddie was such a vocal leader who led by example in practice,” Ledahl explained. “She was always the last to leave practice, making sure everyone got picked up and had a ride after games and practices.”
Maddie played in 11 games as a freshman at Wisconsin-Superior, and so far this season she has played in nine contests for the Yellowjackets, who are 11-6 overall and 7-2 in UMAC play. She has seen extensive action on the school’s reserve team, and instead of complaining about playing time, Maddie is focused on taking advantage of her opportunities.
“No matter what minutes I get, I just try to make the most of them,” she said. “You learn from every experience on the court. The reserve games are fun: There’s not the pressure of winning a championship, which means I can learn and get better and have fun.”
And one of her assistant coaches has noticed the effort Maddie has logged.
“The coaches have commented to me about how much she has improved,” Justine said of Maddie. “They also talked about all the hard work she put in at practice. And she’s always cheering and picking up teammates, and her teammates feed off that energy. …
“It’s been great to see her grow up, on the court and off, and it’s great to have been a part of that as a coach, as a roommate, and as a sister.”
The third act:
Justine and Maddie
It was inevitable.
“One day one of our assistant coaches, Harold Mulhern, called me ‘Justine,’” Maddie said. “He was in the middle of a drill and really focused, and he didn’t do it on purpose. But Justine started calling me ‘Justine’ all through practice, and it was so funny.”
Maddie said she was not upset, even though she had voiced her concerns about potential mix-ups before the season began.
“I made it pretty clear that I didn’t want [to be compared to Justine],” she said. “So I never really got that in college.”
Otto-Fisher said that was easier said than done, however.
“If she wouldn’t have said that, I know there would have been times where I would have made the comparison,” he admitted. “But now I see the differences, especially in personality.”
Maddie said she has been impressed with the way Justine has developed into a good coach.
“Her personality has been to be quiet and reserved – she has yet to yell at the team,” Maddie said of her older sister. “She’s a very positive person, and if you do something wrong she will help you get better in a positive way.
“She even had to suit up and practice with us, and that was fun. She was a little rusty, but she ended up kicking the crap out of us. It was awesome.”
And Justine said she has been impressed with the way Maddie has adapted to having her sister as her coach.
“She takes my feedback really well,” Justine said of her younger sister. “But after that we do a lot of ‘sister’ stuff, like going to the mall or getting coffee.
“Every day we check it at the door: I become the coach, and she becomes the player. Then when we leave, we are sisters again.”
Do not misunderstand: Off the court, the Larson girls never forget that they are sisters.
“We spend a lot of time together, and a lot of the time it’s great to live with family,” Maddie said. “I don’t have to worry about a roommate; I wouldn’t have it any other way. But some days are better than others.”
Justine agreed, adding: “We probably have more interesting stories about being roommates than we do on the basketball court. For example, maybe one of us – and I won’t say who – is better at cleaning dishes. When we had a winter storm a few weeks back, we were in the house together for two or three days. And that was ‘interesting.’”
But while there may be bumps in the road, the outcome has been good – both on and off the court.
“I think we’ve gotten closer and become better friends,” Justine said. “We’ve come to understand each other better.”
And Otto-Fisher said that the only thing better than having one Larson in the program is to have two.
“This is a tremendous family,” Otto-Fisher said of father Loren, mother Debra, older brother Grant and younger brother Nate.
“When I hired Justine, I told Maddie, ‘I don’t want to lose members of the Larson family. Basketball is a long season, and the more good people you have in your program, the better. And these are great people to represent your program.”
