After a one-year pause, the Show of Small Quilts will again be held during Braham Pie Day on Friday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Braham City Hall.
This is the 31st year of the quilt show, and Hands All Around Quilters will again be raffling a beautifully designed 88 x 106 inch queen size quilt.
Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.
If you would like to enter a small quilt into the quilt show, or purchase tickets prior to Braham Pie Day, contact Kathy McCully at kjmccully@gmail.com.
