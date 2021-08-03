After a one-year pause, the Show of Small Quilts will again be held during Braham Pie Day on Friday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Braham City Hall.

This is the 31st year of the quilt show, and Hands All Around Quilters will again be raffling a beautifully designed 88 x 106 inch queen size quilt.

Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

If you would like to enter a small quilt into the quilt show, or purchase tickets prior to Braham Pie Day, contact Kathy McCully at kjmccully@gmail.com.

