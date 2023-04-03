This could also be a rhetorical question, but it came to mind after a few conversations I’ve had recently.
Those being: “Don’t get old” and “Money comes and goes.”
How do those two topics tie into the same question? Well, it’s simple. People travel the most after they retire when they are living off the hard-earned money they worked for over the last 40 years.
I will tell you right now, that is not me. I have already done so much traveling that I doubt the majority of it will occur once I retire, but there’s still a reason to bring it up.
As the world changes, the way of life in general completely changes. I know that 20 years ago, most people would wait to travel until retirement. Today, that is not as common and it’s because people want to “live their best life.” Have you heard? It’s the new thing.
Now don’t be disturbed by it, because to me, that means happiness. Living my absolute best life! Yes, by traveling. I would love to more than anything. To visit somewhere new. Observe new cultures and appreciate all that is on earth for us to enjoy.
And I do not want to wait until I hit 65 or even 55 years old to do that.
First of all, I wouldn’t have as much energy, not to mention having to get on a plane full of people. And second, the places I would want to see would probably be different from where I want to visit now.
New York City for example. Who knows if I will enjoy a busy city once I’m 55? I’ve been there twice and am making a third trip there this year.
Now, money. That is probably the most difficult part of traveling. In a general sense, people don’t have a lot of money to travel at a young age. And by the time they do start making money, they have started a family. I’m not saying that’s how it goes for everyone, but it’s common.
I also don’t want to fall into that either because then I actually will wait until retirement, or the travels will be dedicated to the kids, which isn’t terrible by any means.
Any time I have received a bonus or built up enough PTO, I start to think about my next vacation. I start to put away a little bit of money based on the timeline I plan to travel. I make it work. I really do because I love it and it makes me happy.
Taking a break from work for vacation, even once a year, is healthy too. Even if you love your job like myself, a nice break is always necessary. I have never been so happy to say that I’ve seen the entire West Coast, Midwest, Florida, New York, and Japan.
Imagine coloring in a map of the United States and you’ve got it filled in halfway. How motivated would you be to keep going? Would you wait until retirement?
There are really lucky people who get to travel for their job and see way more than some of us ever will. And there are some people that probably don’t feel they need to travel to be happy, but if you are considering travel, don’t let age stop you.
And don’t let money stop you. Of course, everyone’s situation is different, so I know it’s not as simple as that. I work a second job to do things like that. I have the mindset of “if I want to make it happen, I will make it happen.”
Nothing is more fulfilling to have memories of traveling. Meeting new people, smelling new air, seeing greater sights and having stories to tell for years to come. So would you vacation now or later?
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
