Isabelle Shockman, a wrestler for Rush City/Braham, made history at the Xcel Center during the Minnesota State High School League’s girls individual state tournament on Saturday, March 4.
Not bad for a seventh grader, right?
Shockman, the first girl wrestler from Braham to advance to the MSHSL-sponsored event, finished in third place in the meet at 107 pounds, following her second round pin over Maggie Olson of Albert Lea.
“It didn’t really matter what place I took, just happy to be there,” said Shockman on her showing at state.
The young wrestler opened her tournament with a strong start, winning her debut on a 13-2 major decision before running into trouble in the semifinals.
Taking on Olivia Sackor of Fridley in what would be the third time of the season, Sackor relied on her strengths to get past Shockman.
“She just caught me in the same move over and over again. She’s just really good at one move and when an individual is good at one move, they can destroy you with it,” she said on the first round pin by Sackor.
Still staying alive and heading to the battle for bronze, the match didn’t get off on the right foot for Shockman against Olson.
“She took me down right off the bat, and I really wasn’t prepared for it as well as a should have been,” Shockman said.
But the early takedown gave the seventh grader a realization.
“That was really the only move she had. She did it again and I countered it very well and took her down on the counter,” Shockman said as she regained composure to end the first round.
That momentum carried into the second round, where Shockman surged past her opponent, earning the pin to seal third place.
“At the start of the second period, I picked up and got a wing on her and finished her off,” she said.
Jake Shockman, coach of Rush City/Braham team — and Isabelle’s uncle — credited his niece for wrestling well in the bounce-back match against Olson.
“Wrestling back in, and winning in that third-place match, that was huge,” Jake Shockman said. “Coming off a loss, you have to get your head right, and it looks like she did that very well.”
Isabelle Shockman finished her season at 27-5 in becoming Braham’s first student to place since 2004. A close relative to Shockman accomplished the feat: her father, David Shockman, was the last Braham wrestler to reach the podium. The father-child combo is also the first in the history of Braham.
David Shockman also played a big role in preparing his daughter for varsity wrestling, said Jake Shockman.
“She came up through our youth program where my younger brother, and her dad, is her coach,” said Jake Shockman. “He does an excellent job preparing kids and doing what needs to be done as they progress into the high school program.
“When we get seventh graders from our youth program, it’s not starting over, it’s picking up where we left off.”
Already with a state trip and medal under her belt, Shockman looks to build on the successful season next year.
“Next year’s goal is to definitely be in the finals,” she said.
RCB boys fall in first round
The Rush City/Braham program sent wrestlers senior Landon Umbreit (138) and sophomore Tucker Gould (106), to the MSHSL Class AA tournament. Both fell in their opening matches at the individual state tournament on Friday, March 3, to bring an end to their runs in the tournament.
Umbreit fell by major decision to Kale Geiser of Thief River Falls to bring an end to a strong season.
“It didn’t really shake out the way we wanted it too, but for [Umbreit] to make it to that point and have such a good season, that’s very good,” said Jake Shockman. Umbreit finished the year at 43-6.
As for Gould, the underclassman had a tough draw to start at state. He took on the second seed, Robby Sherk from Park Rapids, and Sherk pinned Gould in 1:20 to close his season.
Shockman praised Gould for making it to state, believing that the chance to compete will loom large in the coming seasons.
“For him to make it down there as a 10th grader, experience that and know what he needs to get to in the next couple years is huge. That’s going to pay off for him next year,” Shockman said.
Gould ended his campaign at 34-13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.