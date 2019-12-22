The holidays are a time for giving, but for many people all they really want is time with their loved ones; this is especially true for those that are sick or elderly in our communities.
Holly German, director of nursing at the Estates at Rush City, said during the holidays many groups, especially church and other community groups, like to come in and sing carols. This is very appreciated and an excellent way to spread the holiday spirit.
Gifts are also popular at this time of year; groups will come and donate colorful 2020 calendars or bring special treats or gifts for bingo night.
German added that sometimes the best gift is “one-on-one visit time, especially for those that don’t get visitors often.”
Another gift of time is perhaps a shared interest.
“For example if (a resident) likes cribbage, if no one else knows how to do it, but you do and are willing to donate your time, this is a very special gift,” German said.
Stacie Sisterman of Ecumen in North Branch added that sometimes moving into an assisted living facility can be a very healthy decision for a family and really be in the best interest of the family.
She mentions with families getting together around the holidays, it is a good time to evaluate and talk about issues as they arise.
For example, “If mom or dad one day is stating how big their yard is becoming for them to maintain or how big the house seems to be getting for them, seize the opportunity to mention how senior living options would help eliminate that overwhelming feeling. Or after an injury or hospital stay might also be an opportunity to state that they could possibly prevent future incidents with living in a senior community,” Sisterman said.
Having all the information ahead of time can help, as does keeping an open mind.
“Make contact with senior communities to gather information and set up tours with the mindset that they are only shopping. Most all communities allow for people to come for lunch. Have that time to tour and then enjoy lunch with mom or dad. Relieves the pressure of them thinking they are forced into moving here. Don’t act as if the decision has been made for them. Don’t be condescending, be gentle with your words,” Sisterman said.
Communication is the most important connection to maintain throughout the whole process whether it is the holidays or not.
Sisterman advises: “Make sure all siblings are on the same page. Talk, first, with all of your siblings and talk to them about their feelings on assisted living. That way you are all encouraging in your words and can be aware of the opportunities that might come to each of you in conversations with mom and dad.”
Sometimes people will think that they cannot afford it.
“Financial concerns may halt the decision on mom and dad’s part, thinking they are unable to afford senior communities. Review each pricing list for the communities that you get information on and see everything that is included in the package and separate what they are already paying for separately, from utilities and meals, TV and so forth, and compare with the packages that are available. Writing down on paper and comparing and seeing with their eyes sometimes helps to comprehend the financials better for them,” Sisterman said.
