The Catholic Charities Senior Dining hot meal program is temporarily closed due to the mandatory Minnesota Department of Health social distancing policy.

They still register new diners and distribute frozen meals in quantity every two weeks. To order these meals, call the program in your community.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Chisago County Senior Center, 651-674-1956.

Park Manor Apartments, Braham, 320-396-4164.

Rush City Community Center, 320-358-3611.

Isanti Community Center, 763-444-7539.

