For over five years Cambridge Middle School and Isanti Middle School have competed with one another in an attempt to help feed local families in need, and this year Isanti took home the win again.
According to Isanti Middle School counselor Terri Emmons, Isanti Middle School is no stranger to taking the win.
“This has been our best year yet,” Emmons said. “We really had a big push the day before the deadline and we were able to get 500 items in one day.”
“We asked that all of the students go home and bring one item in for donation, and that’s what they did,” Emmons added.
This year’s drive brought in approximately 845 items from Isanti and 632 from Cambridge, according to Emmons.
“We collect both people and pet food for the drive, and this year it’s all going to the Isanti County Food Pantry,” Emmons said.
The group that spearheads the drive is the school’s Friends of Rachel Club, an effort based on Rachel’s Challenge, something the middle schools both participate in annually.
“The Friends of Rachel Club is a group of about 55 students from Isanti Middle School and the Minnesota Center, grades sixth through eighth, that desire to do good things and give back to the community,” Emmons said. “The food drive and the other things they do throughout the year are led by the students; we are just here to facilitate their ideas and help them when needed.”
Not only do the efforts of the students benefit the community, but themselves and the school itself.
“We help the students to give back, and their efforts help them to develop passion and looking outside of themselves to give back,” Emmons said. “The kids are the leaders of this effort and to me that’s the best part of the program.”
