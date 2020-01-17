“As you know, people are working hard every day at Sunrise River School, and I wanted to highlight for you the areas that we’re really taking focus on this year,” said Sunrise River Elementary School Principal Lori Zimmerman as she began her presentation to the North Branch Area School Board members during their meeting on Jan. 9.
Zimmerman presented the board with an update on the school as part of a series of monthly presentations from district schools, according to district Superintendent Deb Henton.
Zimmerman continued to highlight goals the school has for the school year as well as changes that have improved the outcomes of those goals.
“This year there are four areas that we are working to prioritize in our professional learning and our staff development,” Zimmerman said.
The four building goals noted by Zimmerman included increasing reading growth, increasing math growth, improving attendance and supporting social/emotional learning, and strengthening family partnerships.
“I combined the first two goals because it’s really the content that’s different, not the goal,” Zimmerman said.
The first two goals were developed out of a transition the school made two years ago from proficiency-related efforts to more of a growth focus.
“The difference between those two: Proficiency-related goals are ‘Here’s the bar, how many people can jump over the bar?’” Zimmerman said. “What we found is that a lot of our kids that were struggling academically, they grew a lot, they did all of the things you’d ask somebody to do, but they still couldn’t jump over that academic bar.”
“At the same time we had students that in the fall may have been jumping over the bar and in spring they were still jumping over the bar, but they hadn’t grown at all,” Zimmerman added.
Noting also that some of those students may have even begun to slip in their abilities while still achieving the above-the-bar level, Zimmerman also explained the benefit of the new approach and how that addressed both issues.
“We really felt it was important to identify where kids were when they come in the fall and how can we make sure that each of them are meeting, or exceeding, their growth goals,” Zimmerman said.
In order to align data, Zimmerman explained the school adjusted testing to begin immediately at the beginning of the school year to create a baseline of the level students are coming in at.
“Some of the programs we are using actually set that growth target for us so that we know a student coming in at this score in the fall, after this many weeks of instruction, is expected to be at this target,” Zimmerman said.
By being able to provide that initial information to teachers by the end of the first month of school, Zimmerman explained the educators are able to meet with and intervene with the students who need that support early on.
In addition to the early testing, “temperature checks” are done periodically, according to Zimmerman, to ensure students are still on track.
Compiling information, monitoring learning and continuing grade level meetings and determining intervention supports is what makes the new process successful.
“Is our classroom instruction working, so that we have reason to believe kids will meet that goal in the spring, or do we need to make some changes while there’s still time to make changes,” Zimmerman said.
Targeted instruction to build strong readers and mathematicians is where efforts are focused for the year, according to Zimmerman. In support of the learning targets, teachers’ aim for success criteria is laid out with different stages in place to ensure learning has taken place.
While continuing the targeted instruction from previous years, the school has also addressed success criteria, which encourages students and teachers to answer the question “I’ll know I’m successful if I can —,” and then for each target a list of criteria is addressed.
“The beauty of this isn’t necessarily that every kid is able to do this the first day of instruction; the beauty of it is that not only do I as a teacher know where you are, but you as a learner know where you are,” Zimmerman said.
The third goal being addressed for the school is improving attendance of both students as well as staff.
“Our third and fourth goals are around increasing attendance and that social-emotional learning,” Zimmerman said.
Developed out of the goals set forth for the school, the Sunrise Superheroes were formed, including one for each of the school’s focuses: celebrating attendance, readiness, responsibility, respect, kindness, integrity, persistence/effort, making good choices/accepting others, cooperation and citizenship.
“This month is one of my favorite ones; we’re talking about integrity, doing the right thing even when no one is watching and no one will know,” Zimmerman said.
The final focus for the school is partnership and building relationships.
“Finally, we are working on building those partnerships with families,” Zimmerman said.
Organization meeting update
Prior to the Jan. 9 board’s regular meeting, the board held its annual organizational meeting.
The meeting began with the election of officers, which were all voted in unanimously, with the exception of board member Kevin Bollman, who wasn’t in attendance at the meeting.
The 2020 officers are as follows: Kirby Ekstrom remained board chair; Tim MacMillan, vice chair; Sarah Grovender, clerk; and Darryl Goebel, treasurer.
While the majority of salaries for the board remained the same, a raise from $300 to $500 annually was made for the clerk position.
The board voted to appoint Knutson, Flynn & Deans as the official law firm and approved the same meeting schedule of the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., with exceptions for holidays.
