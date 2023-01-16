Due to the generosity of the Isanti County community and the dedicated volunteers with Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the organization will award four $2,500 scholarships in April 2023.
The mission of the organization is to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.
This is the sixth year that the ICBYR Committee has awarded scholarships, with a total of $55,000 awarded thus far. The scholarships are funded entirely from the ICBYR annual golf tournament held in September 2022.
“The generosity in this community is amazing,” Carol Ann Smith, secretary and scholarship committee member said. “I lived in the cities for 38 years — you don’t get this in the cities.”
Smith encourages all people that are eligible to apply, including those that are home-schooled, those that live in Isanti County but may attend a school outside of the county, veterans looking to go back to school, and spouses and children of veterans.
ICBYR had their first-ever spouse of an active duty military member receive a scholarship in 2022.
“You supported your husband as he’s been deploying all over the place, you’ve been raising three kids at home. It’s your time,” Smith said.
The ICBYR Committee hopes to see more and more applicants annually.
Application deadline is Friday, March 24, and the scholarships will be awarded at the ICBYR Task Force meeting on Thursday, April 20. Winners will receive a phone call two weeks before the meeting.
The ICBYR Committee will select the scholarship winners based on meeting eligibility requirements and an essay content.
It is a “blinded” application for those scoring; they will not know any of the applicants’ names.
“We do have a scoring rubric, and we don’t know who that person is. And we felt strongly about that, because it is a small community and sometimes you might know who it is,” Smith said.
The committee does ask that applicants follow all the steps through the application to make sure they qualify.
To apply for one of the scholarships, the applicant must be:
• A military service member or veteran who lives in or has their duty station in Isanti County, or has Isanti County as their home of record if they are active duty.
• The legal spouse of an eligible military service member or veteran.
• A child of an eligible military service member or veteran.
If the military service member or veteran is deceased, they must have been residing in or had their duty station or home of record in Isanti County at the time of their death.
The essay portion of the application is also important.
“I read into their essay to see what they are aspiring to accomplish and how they’re going to go about doing it,” committee member Brad Brown said. “Part of the essay is how the veteran impacted their life.”
How the applicants use their free time is also closely looked at.
“Either their school involvement or their community involvement is important to know what kind of person they are and how extended they’ve become,” Bruce Danielson said.
Beyond what the applicants do in their spare time, what they do for work, and even how they write their essay, one committee member hopes to see more vocational schools on applications.
“What I really want to see more of this year is more vocational applications, postsecondary applications,” Brown said. “What’s nice about vocational school is after you complete the program, they place you.”
These scholarships are reimbursed to the school the applicant is attending. They also have a 2.5 GPA requirement in order to receive the scholarship.
This year, the ICBYR Committee recently heard from two scholarship winners from 2022.
“The one is like, ‘Can I come to a meeting and personally say thank you?’ Well, of course you can,” Smith said.
Brown wanted to make sure to thank the community for making these scholarships possible.
“This is totally due to the generosity of our community and their support of our golf tournament,” Smith said.
The application form, available online at beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org, consists of applicant information, an essay, and information on the postsecondary school the applicant wishes to attend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.