Community support evident at Anoka-Ramsey fundraiser
The Cambridge Campus Foundation of the Anoka-Ramsey Community College hosted its annual fundraising event in-person and made sure it was a dazzling evening.
The Scholardazzle fundraiser was held on Thursday, May 5, at the Braham Event Center. The proceeds go toward scholarships for Cambridge Campus students and the crisis grants program that provides funding support for students in financial emergencies.
While the pandemic caused the longstanding event to be held virtually, which caused some funding setbacks, the community continued to support the college.
“This partnership must go on. We have to make sure that we have an educated workforce and educated citizenry in the Cambridge area,” ARCC Cambridge Campus President Kent Hanson said. “And we have been providing that for many, many years, and that show will go on and we appreciate your partnership. Thank you very much for that.”
Three students who received scholarships spoke during the event about their experience at ARCC Cambridge Campus.
“Professor (Anthony) Marchetti responded to one of my essay submissions by commenting that ‘The level of detail exceeds what I expect from these assignments and your writing is excellent,’” Brent Lehmkuhl said. “Perhaps to some these comments were commonplace, but to me they made me feel included, understood, and valued. This interaction is what I feel sets Anoka-Ramsey’s educators apart from other institutions.”
Student Asher Ward will be graduating this spring and wanted to share her experience of working with staff at the college and all that ARCC has to offer.
“The staff, faculty, and community has made it possible for students to thrive. The resources that are available at the college have made it possible for many students who have experienced hardship to be successful. I am so thankful for my time at Anoka-Ramsey and especially appreciative of the amazing community that made it possible for me to graduate,” Ward said.
ARCC student Piper Sauter experienced some hardships after being in a car crash. She was able to achieve her lifelong desire of graduating college this spring with the help of a scholarship.
“I am grateful to be in a community of people who believe in the value of education and who offer support to people who want to support their dreams,” Sauter said.
Foundation board member Kelby Jennissen made sure to end the night by expressing his gratitude to the community.
“Thank you for your support to our local students, thank you for your camaraderie, and thank you for your continued generosity to our foundation,” he said.
