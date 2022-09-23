With travel often comes moments of frustration, worry, and stress. Come Travel With Me aims to take those worries away for worry-free travel opportunities for those living in Cambridge, Princeton and surrounding areas.
Carline Sargent first started Come Travel With Me five years ago before she retired from her career as a teacher.
When she was a teacher in the Cambridge and Saint Francis school districts, Sargent often planned many field trips and group travel opportunities for students and community members through community education.
“I absolutely loved it and thought ‘this is something I know I want to continue’ and I started Come Travel With Me,” she said.
Sargent then did some research to see if there were any pre-existing organizations that provided pre-planned travel opportunities to people of the community and found none for people in the Milaca, Princeton, Cambridge, and Zimmerman areas.
So, Sargent started to work with the travel agency Collette to help her plan trips for people in those areas. Collette, who currently lives in Dalbo, helps plan hotel stays, airfare, some of the activities on the trip, and more working with Sargent to give people the chance to travel without worry.
“With Collette, I found that no matter what we were going to be in a really nice hotel, the coach buses have been so nice, the tour guides have been so experienced and knowledgeable. So, I work with them and look through their set travel opportunities thinking about what makes sense as far as timing, cost, and interest level,” Sargent said. “My responsibility then is to market the trip, talk with people, and find out who’s interested and it’s usually small groups.”
Sargent will also plan extra activities outside of Collette for those interested, such as going to see a Broadway show on one of their trips to New York City.
All of the travel opportunities through Come Travel With Me also provide transportation to and from the airport and during the trips. With designated pick-up locations, everyone going on the trips can travel together.
In the first couple of years, Sargent made the goal to plan two or three large trips per year and has since maintained that goal with the exception of two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think there’s some fear in people traveling by themselves,” she said. “What I wanted to do was offer opportunities for people who want to travel but they don’t want to travel alone or they struggle with the planning. I wanted to take that stress off of people, so they can go and really enjoy it.”
For 2023, Sargent is already planning three big trips with one to England, Scotland, and Wales in the spring; one to Alaska in the summer; and one on a river boat cruise on the Danube River in Europe in December.
The prices for the trips vary depending on the location and the amount of time spent at said location. However, the trips are all inclusive covering the cost of airfare, transportation, hotel stays, a number of meals, and tickets for certain activities.
In more recent years, Come Travel With Me has worked to expand their trips to include day trips within the state.
“Last year, after COVID when things started to open up a little bit, I brought some brochures to the Cambridge Senior Activities Center and they suggested planning some day trips,” Sargent said.
Their first day trip was a trip to the Chanhassen dinner theater to see Footloose. Some of the other day trips Come Travel With Me has planned in the past were a Stillwater river boat cruise, a Twins baseball game, and a trip to the Minnesota state fair.
Come Travel With Me currently does not have a website, but people can learn more about it on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ComeTravelwMe.
To register for any of their upcoming trips and to learn more about them, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or email at cometravelwme@gmail.com.
“This is an opportunity for people to get out, explore, make new friends, and have fun. It’s not going to be anything they will need to worry about, things are going to be taken care of and if they have questions I will be there to help them through it,” Sargent said. “Life is full of adventures, so don’t be afraid to go because you’re going to sit by somebody and you’re going to maybe end up making a friend along the way.”
