Carline Sargent of Come Travel With Me is readying for three large trips in 2023. One will take a look at British Landscapes, one will explore Alaska, and one will journey to the Danube river in Europe.

 Chloe Smith

With travel often comes moments of frustration, worry, and stress. Come Travel With Me aims to take those worries away for worry-free travel opportunities for those living in Cambridge, Princeton and surrounding areas.

Carline Sargent first started Come Travel With Me five years ago before she retired from her career as a teacher.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

