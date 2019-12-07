Kicking off the day after Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign spans four weekends this year, and organizers hope, since the season is a week short, the donation totals won’t be affected.
“We start the day after Thanksgiving, this year it was Nov. 29 and 30, and then we continue to ring the next week but add in Thursday, so from there on it will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Dec. 21,” said Kory Erickson, director of the Isanti County Unit of the Salvation Army.
“We have four weekends this year instead of five; every other year we get a fifth weekend, all depending on where Thanksgiving falls,” Erickson added.
“That really hurts us financially,” said Bev Pettit, bell ringing coordinator. “It would be really nice to make sure to have all of the spots filled, since we are short that week. Not having enough volunteers will really hurt us, especially without having that fifth week.”
With six different bell ringing locations throughout the county, it takes 30 people each day to fill all of the times.
“We need 30 spots filled with all of our locations each day, and a lot of times there will be two people there working together, but 30 is the minimum,” Pettit said.
“We have the two doors at Walmart, Cub Foods, Fleet Farm, Coborn’s and one in Braham that rotates locations in Braham,” Erickson said. “Ringing is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they are all two-hour shifts, but we are flexible. If someone can only do an hour, we can make that work.”
Explaining most of the locations are outside, Erickson added there are a few locations that allow indoor bell ringing, which is especially nice for families with small children and elderly individuals who like to volunteer.
“Young families enjoy bell ringing at Coborn’s because they can do it inside, and it gets the kids started at a young age to learn the value of volunteering and helping out the needy,” Pettit said. “When those kids get older, they’ll know it was important and maybe they will volunteer to bell ring, or they will know the importance of putting money in the bucket because it goes to a good organization.”
Erickson noted if the temperature drops below zero, bell ringing will be canceled for the day, making a full schedule of volunteers at each location even more important.
“Not having someone to volunteer, not having the kettle out there, or having a really cold day that shuts us down really affects us; it really affects the money we are able to bring in to help the community,” Erickson said.
“What we really want to stress is that the money that is put in the buckets stays in Isanti County, 93% of it,” Erickson added. “This year the Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti will be matching all donations up to $1,000 on Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., so if you want to make a donation, that’s a great time to do it.”
While the Salvation Army has been there in times of need in Isanti County for over 25 years, according to Erickson, the need is still there for the community.
“The Salvation Army is usually the first ones in and the last ones out when there’s an emergency. We’ve helped 450 individuals so far this year, including everything from propane, electricity, prescription drugs, rent, deposits on housing, clothing, overnight stays when an emergency occurs, and so much more,” Erickson said. “Anyone can be helped once a year by the Salvation Army — you don’t have to be down and out to be helped.”
“We’re not here to subsidize living, we’re here to give people a helping hand,” Erickson added.
In addition to helping individuals on a case-by-case basis, programs also include Easter hams and turkey baskets for families and well as backpacks with supplies for school.
“We’re helping the people of Isanti County, and the money donated by community members helps other members of your own community,” Erickson said.
For more information on assistance, contact the Isanti County Salvation Army line at 763-244-7755.
To volunteer to become a bell ringer, contact Bev Pettit at 612-501-6662.
Red Kettle goes mobile
According to a recent press release from the Salvation Army, not only will cash donations be accepted at the kettle this year, but electronic donations as well.
The Salvation Army introduces “Kettle Pay” this year and Red Kettles will now be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
This Christmas season, every red kettle in Minnesota and North Dakota will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing donors to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
The funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent to the donor. The Salvation Army will use all electronic kettle donations to provide food, clothing, shelter, family mentoring, disaster relief and other critical services for people in need.
“We are excited about the new giving opportunities that Apple Pay and Google Pay will provide for The Salvation Army and our iconic red kettles,” said Lt. Col. Lonneal Richardson, leader of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “This technology allows The Salvation Army and our supporters to adapt to an increasingly cashless society.”
Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve at varying locations in the Twin Cities. The iconic kettles are responsible for bringing in more than $3 million of the Army’s $12 million Christmas goal in the Twin Cities this year.
Donations are accepted at any of the traditional red kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, online at SalvationArmyNorth.org, or on your phone by texting KETTLE to 91999.
