Rush City Schools play an important role in our community, and providing appropriate learning environments that can evolve over time is important to fulfilling our mission of “creating global citizens who are lifelong learners.”
Although we’ve maintained our schools well, critical facility needs must be addressed. Rush City High School hasn’t seen any major improvements in nearly 30 years and C.E. Jacobson Elementary in almost 20 years. Several areas of the high school’s roof need to be replaced and the building’s infrastructure systems need updates or replacement. Roof sections, HVAC systems, and interior finishes at the elementary school also require replacement. Improvements like these extend beyond our district’s annual maintenance budgets and are expected for the age of our schools.
In addition to “bricks and mortar” improvements, the way education is taught today has evolved since our buildings were built in 1993 (Rush City High School) and 1965 (C.E. Jacobson Elementary School). Programming such as Special Education, counseling and intervention need dedicated spaces to support students and staff well. We’ve done our best to repurpose the space we have, but growing and evolving programs, along with continued enrollment growth, has left us with a shortage of space in both schools. Our enrollment has grown steadily over the past years and is expected to continue through 2028.
On Tuesday, May 9, residents of Rush City Schools will decide whether to invest in these key facility and educational needs. Specifics about the plan can be found at OurTigersOurSchools.com/plan. Question One costs $22 million and Question Two costs $6.4 million. For a $250,000 residential property in the district, the estimated tax impact would be $8.66 per month starting in 2024 if Question One passes and an additional $11.42 per month if Question Two also passes. If both questions are approved, the estimated tax impact would be $20.08 per month starting in 2024. Residents can find their specific tax impact at OurTigersOurSchools.com/cost.
Early voting by mail or in person at the Rush City Schools District Office is available starting Friday, March 24 through Monday, May 8. We encourage our community to be informed before going to the polls on Tuesday, May 9.
Brent Stavig is the superintendent for Rush City Schools.
