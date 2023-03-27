Brent Stavig colorNEW.jpg

Brent Stavig

Rush City Schools play an important role in our community, and providing appropriate learning environments that can evolve over time is important to fulfilling our mission of “creating global citizens who are lifelong learners.”

Although we’ve maintained our schools well, critical facility needs must be addressed. Rush City High School hasn’t seen any major improvements in nearly 30 years and C.E. Jacobson Elementary in almost 20 years. Several areas of the high school’s roof need to be replaced and the building’s infrastructure systems need updates or replacement. Roof sections, HVAC systems, and interior finishes at the elementary school also require replacement. Improvements like these extend beyond our district’s annual maintenance budgets and are expected for the age of our schools.

