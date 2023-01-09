Rush City City Council took another look at the sales of THC products at its Wednesday, Dec. 28 meeting.

THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a cannabinoid that can make an individual euphoric and intoxicated when consumed. Rush City placed a moratorium on the sales of such products at its Aug. 22 meeting, which came shortly after the state Legislature passed a law that allowed cities to make their own decisions on the sales of such products.

