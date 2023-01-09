Rush City City Council took another look at the sales of THC products at its Wednesday, Dec. 28 meeting.
THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a cannabinoid that can make an individual euphoric and intoxicated when consumed. Rush City placed a moratorium on the sales of such products at its Aug. 22 meeting, which came shortly after the state Legislature passed a law that allowed cities to make their own decisions on the sales of such products.
City Administrator Amy Mell brought this issue forward at the Dec. 28 meeting.
“We do have a new business in Rush City, and we got off on the wrong foot,” Mell said. “I sent a sergeant over to see what they are selling. They are selling THC in a locked cabinet. I invited the owners [to this meeting].”
Anna and Dan Westman are the owners of The Stash and Co., at 1220 W. Fourth St. in Rush City. Dan was born in Minnesota, but he worked in the cannabis industry while living in Oregon.
The couple asked the council to rescind the moratorium so that they can continue to do business.
“We are providing a legal service and legal product, collecting a tax for the county,” Anna said. “We took a business that had been an eyesore and made it tasteful and modern. Created an age restricted area and we card people. ...
“Everything we sell can be purchased online or at other local stores outside of city limits. We would love to be licensed and ask to be your [case] study.”
Mell noted that the moratorium passed in August will last for up to a year, and that it was passed to allow council to study and better understand the situation.
Council member Frank Storm asked the couple if marijuana was allowed by the state Legislature, would they stock it; Anna said yes, if they were licensed.
Acting Mayor Mic Louzek asked, “With all your experience, why did you open without a license?”
Anna said the couple purchased the building before the state Legislature passed what she termed an “incomplete” law in July and decided to take advantage of the opportunity. She said she also expects THC to be legalized in the new session.
Dan said: “We offer safe products that are free of pesticides and contaminants. These products are all from other licensed stores,” and Anna added that all of the products they sell can be sold in all 50 states under the 2018 farm bill.
Mell noted Chisago County, North Branch, Wyoming and Lindstrom are not licensing. She also noted that Rush City currently licenses tobacco and alcohol.
“Then we know where things are being sold and we have the sheriff office doing compliance checks,” Mell said.
While the council seemed to be in favor of licensing, they also wanted to wait on the next step taken by the state Legislature.
But Mell said, “If we don’t work on it now and just wait for the Legislature, [the Westmans] won’t be able to sell.”
Dan asked if the council would consider rescinding the moratorium because: “[Customers] can all go to Pine City or North Branch. ... We bought a lot of product and would like to be able to serve the community.”
Louzek said he would not be in favor of that because then there would be no regulations whatsoever. As a result, council voted to hold a special session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to solve the issue.
Chickens counted
Mell shared information about a recent Planning Commission meeting that had discussed recommendations for whether or not to allow chickens within the city limits.
The recommendations included limiting the number of chickens to six with no roosters. The recommendations also included specific coop sizes and run requirements; the run should be enclosed. Also included were recommendations about where food is kept and how waste is disposed.
The application would require an administrative permit, “which is not something that we currently do,” Mell said. The permit would be an accessory use in R1 and R2.
Storm said he had a concern that the recommendations don’t require neighbor approval.
“Other cities require it, like Prior Lake.” Storm said, noting that St. Paul also requires approval of neighbors.
Louzek asked what happens if the chickens are running loose, and Mell responded that there is no animal control in Rush City.
The council voted to table the issue until its Monday, Jan. 9, meeting when a full council is present. Because of the absence of council member Dan Meyer and Louzek serving as acting mayor after Dan Dahlberg resigned to fill the post as Chisago County Commissioner, only three of the five voting members of the council were available.
