Rush City City Council learned more about the city’s Aquatic Center at its meeting on Monday, May 23.
Lee Rood, who serves as director of the Aquatic Center in his role as activities director at the high school, shared budget details as well as other information as the center prepares to open on Friday, June 10.
Rood said that the budget was originally presented at the April school board meeting, where it was tabled until the May work session before it was passed.
Rood said last year was “a banner year” for the center, as revenue exceeded the budget by more than $30,000.
This year the Aquatic Center increased rates by 20%. “Twenty percent is a dollar, by the way,” Rood said.
Lesson fees increased last year, so they were not increased this year.
However, the budget overall did increase because of an increase in salaries.
Rood said the raise in salaries was designed, “for the lifeguards, competing with the Kwik Trips and Burger Kings and Holidays. We were about $3 below starting wage.”
He added that the lifeguards have to be certified.
“We are asking them to be attentive and keeping people safe at the pool. They deserve to get the wages that people are getting at other places,” Rood said.
When asked what the wage was for lifeguards, Council Member Michael Louzek said, “Not enough; not for what they go through.”
Rood said the starting wage is $15. He added that Hinkley is teaching a lifeguard class, “And it costs $235 to take the class. ... They are putting their first paycheck towards it.”
Mayor Dan Dahlberg asked, “Do you have enough life guards?”
Rood replied: “We are doing better than we thought we would; I think the bump in pay is what pushed it over. We like to have 16-18 lifeguards. Last year we had 15.”
The pool committee is also making improvements on the pool. This year they purchased and installed new tumble buckets. The next project they are planning is to replace is a portion of the kiddie pool.
“We want to keep our facility up to date,” Rood said. “We get compliments; a lot of people like our pool and like coming to the pool.”
The pool will not open before June 10 because the assistant managers and managers are all teachers.
“They have to work until Tuesday of that week because of school,” Rood said.
City votes to increase water rates
Rush City residents will see an increase in the cost of water by 7.5% starting Aug. 1. Sue Hochstatter, acting as city administrator, presented a rate study from Ehlers.
Dahlberg said part of the reason for the increase is to pay for equipment in the water treatment plant that needs to be replaced as it wears out.
“Who would have thought that the sand wears out?” Dahlberg said.
After the presentation of the study, the council spoke in support of the increase.
“I don’t see any reason to delay,” Louzek said. “In a few years we will have [to pay] $135,000 a year in water tower maintenance. I don’t think we have a choice.”
He said to Hochstatter, “If people call you and complain, remind them that we haven’t raised the rates since 2016.”
Dahlberg agreed, adding, “For 10 years we have had the cheapest water,” and Hochstatter said, “Even with the increase, we still are.”
Council members meet with elementary students
Under comments from council, Dahlberg and Louzek spoke highly of their recent meeting with fourth graders at Jacobsen Elementary.
Dahlberg said it was a very good, attentive class.
Their teacher had discussed the three levels of government: local, state and federal. Meeting with Dahlberg and Louzek gave the children a chance to meet with local government officials.
