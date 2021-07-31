The Rum River Bandits would like to forget their final league game this season, a 6-3 home loss to North Branch on Wednesday, July 21.
But if the Bandits remember the lessons that particular contest taught, it might help them compete well in the Class C Region 1 tournament.
One of the lessons to be learned from the loss was to keep things close, as Rum River surrendered two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh for a 6-0 deficit that proved to be impossible to overcome.
“We fell too far behind,” manager Tom Koplitz said. “Making up six runs in two or three innings is tough against anybody.
“We’ve got to get out of the habit of ‘withdrawing’ when we fall behind. Guys tend to go into a bit of a shell when we fall behind, and there’s no life in the dugout. I don’t think we lack for confidence; this is a game where, if you get a little energy, you can feed off that.”
A positive from Wednesday’s game was that the Bandits can compete thanks to good pitching and good defense. Starter Josh Stoll kept North Branch off the scoreboard until the fifth, and at times this season pitchers Mitch Ziebarth (2-0, 1.96 ERA), Rick Wells (1-1, 3.00 ERA) and Seth Plohasz (2-0, 3.13 ERA) have pitched well.
“We’ve done well when our pitchers avoid the middle of the plate, but that’s true for any pitching staff,” Koplitz said. “Our starting pitchers have not been consistent in terms of being [at games], so it’s hard to get into a groove when you only throw every so often.
“And defensively, when we’ve booted it around, we’ve lost a few games we should have won.”
Koplitz noted that young catcher Ryan Koltes, who played for Andover High School this past spring, has stabilized the Rum River defense.
Offensively, Shawn Motl leads the team with a .339 batting average, while third baseman Andy Julkowski is close behind with a .322 mark and a team-high 13 RBIs, 15 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
“They have both been really consistent all season long,” Koplitz said. “And guys like Tyler Kronstedt [.298 average] and Mike Koplitz [.271 average] have had a good year, especially hitting line drives. We have veterans who doesn’t panic, who are comfortable batting in any count.”
But the Rum River offense has been inconsistent at times.
“I think there are times where we are trying too hard,” Tom Koplitz said. “We think about it too much and are really trying hard, sometimes too hard. How do you get on someone who’s trying too hard? I’d much rather see that than see someone who doesn’t care.”
The Bandits obviously care, with an 8-5 road win over Jordan on Saturday, July 24 as proof. Rum River’s Alex Wilkey pounded two home runs and Kevin Auth added a third as part of a 14-hit attack. Kronstedt held the state-ranked Brewers in check before tiring in the sixth inning, and Seth Plohasz allowed just two hits in three scoreless innings to claim a save.
Koplitz feels that success in the Class C Region 1 tournament will hinge more on defense than it will on offense.
“We need to throw strikes and catch the ball,” he said. “We’re like just about any other baseball team in that we can manufacture some runs if we need to. But you’ve got to throw quality strikes and catch the ball.”
Big week for area Town Ball teams
Rum River was not the only team to collect a big victory last week.
The Braham Snappers will enter tournament play on a bit of a high after outslugging Ramsey 18-13 on Saturday, July 24. Kohl Horsch led the 19-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Brady Yrjo went 3-for-4 with four runs scored as every Braham starter had at least one hit.
The Snappers began last week with an 8-1 loss at Isanti on Wednesday, July 21, then dropped a 7-1 decision at Quamba the next day.
The North Branch Nighthawks won their final four games of the regular season to tie with Rum River for second place in the Eastern Minny League’s Central Division. While the Nighthawks’ 2-1 victory at Isanti clinched second place, equally important was a 6-3 victory at Rum River two nights earlier.
In that contest, starter Jordan Axberg did not allow a run until the seventh inning, and at that point the Nighthawks already had scored six times. Nick Solberg, Josh Lauer and Brady Brodin each finished with two hits in that victory.
And the Isanti Redbirds rebounded from the loss to North Branch by claiming a 13-5 win at Hibbing on Saturday, July 24. Wyatt Soderquist and James Green each had four hits in that victory, while Joe Tuholsky added three runs.
