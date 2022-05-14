Wherever Rick Schwab went, he was a winner, be it in high school athletics, as a family man or in a long career selling cars and trucks.
For the past 34 years Schwab earned a living as an automobile and truck salesman in North Branch and Cambridge. He spent the past 15 years at North Branch Chevrolet where year in and year out he was the dealership’s top salesperson.
Before that he enjoyed a stellar athletic career at Forest Lake High School.
Schwab was diagnosed with brain cancer 14 months ago and was forced to step away from his job. He was 60 when he died on April 27 at his home in North Branch.
His desire to succeed was evident in his success as a vehicle salesman. He was always the first one to arrive at the North Branch car lot in the morning and often the last to leave, said Mike Wills, sales manager at North Branch Chevrolet. Wills worked with Schwab for 12 years before his illness forced Schwab to step away.
“He was the leader,” Wills said of Schwab. “He set a game plan and he followed it every day. He was there to serve his customers. His success came because of the effort he put in. He wanted to take care of people.”
During his years at the North Branch dealership, Schwab would sell an average of 30 vehicles a month, Wills said. That production ranks among the top 2 percent of sales nationally for an individual, he said.
Wills said as he left the business at the end of the day, he would frequently see Schwab in his office on the phone calling past customers to wish them a happy birthday or recognize other achievements. Wills said he will miss the good times and cheer that Schwab brought.
“There was always a smile and a laugh going on,” Wills said.
Fans and historians of Forest Lake sports will remember Schwab.
On the wrestling mats, he posted a career 62-6 record in varsity competition, mostly at the 185-pound weight class. After going 24-3 as a junior in 1980, he rose to the top as a senior in 1981, going undefeated in 31 matches and winning the Class 2A state title at 185.
It was in football where Schwab became a star as a bruising fullback. He rushed for 812 yards in the fall of 1979 and followed that in his senior year by gaining 1,006 yards in the fall of 1980. His lofty yardage total came after sitting out two games because of injury. He had two 200-plus-yard games that fall, including one in a Ranger upset of state-ranked Columbia Heights.
Pat Daninger was an all-conference offensive lineman who helped open holes for Schwab.
“You knew you were not going to be unrewarded [for blocking],” Daninger said. “When he hit a hole, he was gone.”
Daninger remembered Schwab as a “great teammate, a great competitor and an all-around good guy. He was a punishing fullback. I would not have liked to play against him.”
Schwab won six high school athletic letters in all, including two each in track and field, football and wrestling. His achievements on the football field came at a time when Forest Lake was producing star running backs. He arrived as a sophomore as Brian McGrath had completed high school and went to play at St. Cloud State. Schwab’s understudy in 1980, sophomore Rick Bayless, went on to become a star running back at Iowa.
His dominance in football, wrestling and track led to his 2011 induction into the first class of the high school’s athletic hall of fame which today includes the arts.
Schwab’s life was far from all work and no play. His marriage to Judy Czeck of Forest Lake came in 1987 and the couple reared five children. They marked 35 years of marriage on Feb. 6. Six grandchildren also helped fill his life outside of work.
In his free time, Schwab enjoyed numerous family activities, including golf, racquetball, water skiing, swimming, paintball and going to sporting events and car shows.
Frederic “Rick” Schwab was born on Feb. 22, 1962, to Fred and Doris Schwab in St. Paul. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, at Access Church, 4359 392nd St., North Branch.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 5, at the church. Memorials are preferred to Access Church and can be made online to www.accesschurch.info/give.
