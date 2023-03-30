Nate Rudolph color.jpg

Nate Rudolph

A single teacher impacts the lives of thousands of children throughout their career. Imagine the impact of a school principal.

As school leaders, principals are responsible for creating and maintaining high-quality schools, hiring and retaining high-quality teachers, creating a positive school culture, setting academic goals, managing budgets, and overseeing day-to-day operations. They have a big job. They are often among the first to arrive at school each morning and the last to leave.

