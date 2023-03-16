Christina Thayer Anderson UPDATED.jpg

Christina Thayer Anderson

The Minnesota weather has really given us a run for our money this year! Though you wouldn’t know it by looking outside your window, this week is spring break for Cambridge-Isanti Schools. Some of our staff and families may travel (perhaps somewhere warm!), some will stay local, some are still working, and some are hoping to finally accomplish a project that has been on the to-do list since the holidays (this is me!). Regardless of your plans, this week is an opportunity for a change of pace and time for rest.

We are an incredibly busy society. Calendars are full of commitments, and it often feels like there is not enough time in the day. This is not a new phenomenon, however the added stress on adults and families from the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in mental health concerns for all ages has certainly highlighted the need for change. In 2019, the World Health Organization added “burnout” to its International Classification of Diseases. Described as a syndrome related to workplace stress, we also know these symptoms and their effects can be seen in stay at home parents, caregivers for family members, and those whose workload may not come with a traditional paycheck. Thankfully, we are also learning about simple and important strategies for improving outcomes!

Load comments