The Minnesota weather has really given us a run for our money this year! Though you wouldn’t know it by looking outside your window, this week is spring break for Cambridge-Isanti Schools. Some of our staff and families may travel (perhaps somewhere warm!), some will stay local, some are still working, and some are hoping to finally accomplish a project that has been on the to-do list since the holidays (this is me!). Regardless of your plans, this week is an opportunity for a change of pace and time for rest.
We are an incredibly busy society. Calendars are full of commitments, and it often feels like there is not enough time in the day. This is not a new phenomenon, however the added stress on adults and families from the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in mental health concerns for all ages has certainly highlighted the need for change. In 2019, the World Health Organization added “burnout” to its International Classification of Diseases. Described as a syndrome related to workplace stress, we also know these symptoms and their effects can be seen in stay at home parents, caregivers for family members, and those whose workload may not come with a traditional paycheck. Thankfully, we are also learning about simple and important strategies for improving outcomes!
For many, it feels impossible to get away from it. How can we manage jobs, homes, homework, family ties, athletics, activities, plus have time for any fun with friends, children, and grandchildren? Balancing the needs and wants of life is a complicated equation, and it may feel like prioritizing rest is not time well spent. However, research tells us the exact opposite. Now is the time, and change is possible!
Our brains and bodies are not built to constantly be “on”. We physically require rest for information processing and clarity, better mental health, to complete the learning and memory-development process, and our emotional and physical development — just to name a few reasons. No amount of caffeine can replace the body’s requirement for rest.
In our new strategic plan, C-I Schools has placed a significant priority on mental health and well-being. You will begin to see change in our system as we take action related to our third goal statement: “We will partner with families and our community to improve the mental health and well-being of all students and staff”. I am grateful to be involved in this critical work that will improve outcomes for our entire community.
As we round the corner to warmer temperatures and later sunsets, take some time this week to evaluate how you can make time for rest in your daily life. These are a few ideas for small and impactful changes:
● Unplug from technology, 30-60 minutes before bed is highly recommended.
● Focus on being present, practice deep breathing, meditate.
● Express gratitude.
● Connect with a friend or loved one, in conversation or in person.
● Make time for exercise.
● Volunteer (there is always a need in C-I Schools!).
Recharge by prioritizing time for yourself and for activities that fill your bucket. Your brain and body will thank you.
I would be remiss if I didn’t use this opportunity to thank our amazing C-I Staff who work so hard day in and day out, serving learners of all ages and in so many capacities. And, an extra note of gratitude to all of our staff still putting in hours on these non-school days and breaks. We are so appreciative that you keep our buildings going, our programs running, our students safely supervised and actively engaged, and our operations moving forward. Two thirds of the 2022-23 school year has already passed! Take time to rest, reconnect, and recharge in preparation for our last trimester. It is surely going to be a great one.
Christina Thayer Anderson is the Director of Community Education for Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
